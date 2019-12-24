SHERIDAN — Acting Rocky Mountain Regional Forester Jennifer Eberlien has announced Andrew Johnson will serve as the acting Black Hills National Forest supervisor.

Current Black Hills National Forest supervisor Mark Van Every will retire Dec. 31. Johnson’s detail begins Jan. 6, and he will serve up to 120 days while the agency works to fill the position permanently.

Johnson is currently the supervisor on the Bighorn National Forest, based out of Sheridan.

He has an extensive background in recreation and wilderness management as well as range, minerals, timber and fuels management throughout his career with the U.S. Forest Service.