SHERIDAN — Gov. Mark Gordon announced the recipients of the 2019 Governor’s Arts Awards on Monday. Recipients will be honored at a dinner and awards ceremony Feb. 21 in Cheyenne.

The recipients are: Jim Jackson, artisan and leatherworker from Sheridan; Robert Martinez, Native American visual artist from Riverton; Wendy Bredehoft, visual artist and educator from Laramie; WYO Theater, a performing arts and education center in Sheridan; and the Wyoming Music Educators Association, a nonprofit that educates and promotes music and music education.

Established in 1982, Governor’s Arts Awards winners are selected based on their substantial contributions made in Wyoming that exemplify a long-term commitment to the arts, with special consideration given to nominees whose arts service is statewide.

There are many nominations submitted for the Governor’s Arts Awards each year, and the selection process is competitive. Nominations are submitted to the Wyoming Arts Council in October and reviewed in November by the Wyoming Arts Council Board. The board then sends recommendations to the governor for the final decision.

Nominations are open to any Wyoming citizen, business or community member. Award criteria includes length of commitment to the arts, outstanding contribution or impact, breadth of support, involvement in special initiatives supporting the arts, artistic excellence/level of standards.

The Governor’s Arts Awards were first made possible by an endowment from the Union Pacific Foundation in honor of Mrs. John U. Loomis, a lifelong patron of the arts. Over the years, individuals and organizations from more than 30 Wyoming communities and statewide organizations have been honored for their dedication to the arts in Wyoming.

Tickets to attend the Governor’s Arts Awards will be on sale in January. For additional information, contact Brittany Perez at brittany.perez@wyo.gov or 307-214-2701.