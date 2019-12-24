‘Tis the season to buy all the gifts for all the people you know. Right?

As a terrible traditional gift giver, I start thinking about gifts anxiously early on. For anyone else with a bad natural ability to give the greatest gift, I present to you an idea from a former coworker and friend — giving through love languages.

Gary Chapman identified the five love languages in 1995, dissecting the principles behind communicating love, according to Ashford University. The five love languages include gift giving, quality time, physical touch, words of affirmation and acts of service.

Gift giving

A simple one and likely the most common when people think about giving gifts on Christmas. A common theme throughout all giving through the languages will be to give from the heart, and this is no different. Focus on why you’re giving the gift and tailor it to the recipient.

Quality time

If money and creativity isn’t on your side, your presence may be greatly appreciated. Take those days off work, spend a few extra hours at a family member’s house or go visit a friend or relative who may be alone during the holidays or afterward.

Physical touch

Researchers Gallace and Spence in 2010 found several notable outcomes from their studies on the topic, including elderly nursing home residents feeling unwanted or unloved due to a lack of physical contact with others.

In personal experience, this applies to college students, single adults and others without opportunities for a hug or warm handshake. Whether at a nursing home or with family, greet people with an embrace.

Words of affirmation

An easy way of doing this — outside of verbal, genuine compliments — is a handwritten note. This is often completed during the holidays through newsletters and cards.

Acts of service

This can be in small or big gestures and can easily be found in the kitchen during the holiday season. Help stir the cider at the beginning of an event or wash dishes at the end. Leaving a host’s home after completing an act of service will provide immeasurable joy to the host.

However you choose to give your gifts this year, have a great Christmas.