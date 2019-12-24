By Daniel Bendtsen, Laramie Boomerang Via Wyoming News Exchange

RIVERTON — A court filing made Friday from the University of Wyoming disputes the characterization from former UW President Laurie Nichols’s attorney that suggests an alleged investigation into Nichols’s behavior occurred “directly contrary to the university’s own regulations.”

The filing comes in a court dispute over whether those supposed investigatory records, and other documentation related to Nichols’s departure as UW president, constitute public records under Wyoming law.

A September news report from the Casper Star-Tribune and Wyofile indicated that UW quietly investigated Nichols before announcing in March that her tenure as president would end in 2019.

UW has not confirmed the details of that report, but comments made at an October court hearing by an attorney UW seemed to indicate that such an investigation had, in fact, occurred.

Laramie attorney Megan Overmann Goetz, who is representing Nichols, raised the issue in a Dec. 10 filing.

“Nichols was never notified of an investigation, interviews or any other undertaking about her or her performance as president of the university,” Goetz wrote. “If people were interviewed about Nichols, she does not know who or when or what was said. Certainly, Nichols was never given an opportunity to respond. This is a significant fact. If in fact, such an ‘investigation’ occurred, this is directly contrary to the university’s own regulations.”

Attorney Robert Jarosh, who’s representing UW, disputed that.

The “argument related to Dr. Nichols’ bald assertion that university regulations may have been violated has no factual or legal support, and has no relevance to any of the issues currently pending before the court,” Jarosh wrote.

Attorney Bruce Moats, who’s representing Wyoming news organizations that are seeking the release of the disputed records, said that Goetz’s assertion only heightens the need to have the documents released.

“The public has a great and legitimate interest in how the trustees conducted themselves in not renewing Nichols’s contract,” Moats wrote. “The release of the information will let the public know whether this allegation that the trustees violated their own polices has merit or not.”