By Caleb Michael Smith, Rocket Miner Via Wyoming News Exchange

ROCK SPRINGS — The cats at the Red Desert Humane Society received a special treat Dec. 7. They were gifted a Christmas tree decorated with cat toys and treats.

Bernadine Craft purchased the cat-themed tree at the Festival of Trees fundraiser auction that supports the YWCA hosted Dec. 5.

“Two of my favorite local charities are the Red Desert Humane Society and the YWCA; I try to support them and their various events whenever possible,” she said.

Craft said every year she hears about a unique tree being auctioned off that “has my name on it!”

“This year that special tree was one created and donated by Desert View Animal Hospital; every ornament on the tree, including a huge fish tree topper, was a cat toy or treat! The ‘presents’ underneath the tree were cat food and water bowls; it really was a kitty dream tree!” she said.

“While I’m a passionate lover of all animals, I must confess to a particular love for cats. As I already have two Christmas trees in my home, and as my ragdoll cat Gracie certainly doesn’t need her own personal Christmas tree, I thought the tree, complete with all its toys and treats, would be a wonderful gift for the cats at the Humane Society. Gracie had already donated the toys, climbing trees, scratching posts, etc. to the kitty room at the Humane Society, so it seemed only fitting that she give them their very own Christmas tree.”

On Dec. 7, the cats watched the tree with some trepidation as it arrived in the cat room and was unwrapped. Some were interested by the plastic while others kept their distance. As they adjusted to the sight of the tree and the extra human visitors in the room, the bolder cats began to paw at the branches and its decorations.

Christmas spirit seemed to spread as items were unhooked from the tree and distributed to the cats, especially once pinches of catnip were shared.

Craft encouraged people to support the local Humane Society.

“I’m impressed by the staff as well as the work of many volunteers, and am thrilled that it is a no-kill facility where the animals are treated like well-loved family members. I always encourage those considering adding a pet to their family to ‘adopt, don’t shop.’ All of my pets have been rescue animals; I could never imagine more loving and loyal companions,” she said.

Even if families are unable to adopt a pet, they should keep in mind that the Humane Society is always in need of donations, both monetary and in-kind.

This holiday season, the Humane Society invites people to stuff stockings for the animals. Their general advice is to add something fun, something yum or something useful. Those who have a specific dog or cat in mind can call to learn their favorite toys and treats.

It is also hosting a Home for the Pawlidays event. Staff said people should remember that animals are not gifts — they are lifelong commitments, so becoming a pet owner is a decision that should not be made lightly.

They ask those who are willing to undertake this responsibility to consider adopting an animal.

Looking ahead to warmer months, the Sweetwater Board of Cooperative Education Services, in cooperation with the Humane Society, sponsors Rescue Camp every summer, where young people are taught how to care for animals, as well as the rewards of volunteering time at a facility such as the Humane Society, according to Craft.

“My involvement with the Red Desert Humane Society has certainly given me much more than I could ever give them,” she said.