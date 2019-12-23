• Christmas & New Year’s Eve — Please note that Creative Corner classes will not meet Dec. 24 and Dec. 31. Everyone at The Hub on Smith wishes you all a very Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!

• New Year’s Eve at Noon — Who is ready for 2020? The Hub on Smith welcomes all to join the festive transition into the new year. Complete with good food, party favors and music by The Terry Garrison Band. The event is Dec. 31 from 10 a.m. to noon. Bingo will follow.

• Finger crochet needle knitted rugs — Lana Tikhmirova will teach attendees how to make trendy, durable rugs using recycled T-shirt strip.! All materials will be provided. Sign up by Jan. 6 for the event planned for 1-3 p.m. Jan. 7. There is a $2 suggested contribution.

• Creaky Yoga — People of all ages and levels of physical ability will enjoy this gentle, holistic approach to yoga; learning to relax, stretch, breathe and meditate with instructor Lynn Gordon, MS, LPC, NCC, EFL, E-RYT200/RYT500. No sign up necessary for the class set for Thursdays from 5:30-6:30 p.m. There is a $2 suggested contribution for registered seniors and a $3 fee for all others.