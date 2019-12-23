Lady Broncs lose close game

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School girls basketball team lost to Buffalo High School 44-42 Saturday.

The teams were tied 23-23 at half time and The Lady Broncs entered the final quarter with a 36-33 lead but were outscored 11-6 in the final quarter.

Sheridan was led by Mollie Morris with 19 points.

Sheridan will return to action when they travel to Cheyenne for a tournament Jan. 9-11.

Rams end weekend with two losses

BIG HORN — The Big Horn High School boys basketball team lost both games Saturday, losing to St. Stephens 77-62 and losing to Wyoming Indian 72-66.

Against St. Stephens the Rams trailed 41-26 at halftime. The Rams were led by Quinn McCafferty with 17 points and Ayden Phillips with 19 points.

Against Wyoming Indian the Rams trailed 42-32 at halftime and were led by Phillips with 16 points and McCafferty with 15 points.

The Rams will participate in the Powder River Tournament Jan. 10-11 with the varsity games being hosted by Tongue River High School.

Lady Rams drop two games Saturday

BIG HORN — The Big Horn High School girls’ basketball team dropped the final two matchups of the Foothills Tournament on Saturday, losing 49-44 to St. Stephens and 57-16 against Wyoming Indian.

The Lady Rams will participate in the Powder River Tournament Jan. 10-11 with the varsity games being hosted by Tongue River High School.

Eagles split Saturday games

DAYTON — The Tongue River High School boys basketball team split the two games they played on Saturday, defeating Wind River 73-44 and losing to Wyoming Indian 63-49.

Against Wind River, the Eagles had a 34-26 lead at halftime and only allowed 7 points in the third quarter. The Eagles were led by Nick Summers with 18 points.

Also scoring in double-figures for the Eagles was Braden McCafferty with 13 points, Cade Reish with 11 points and Eli Cummins with 10 points.

Against Wyoming Indian the Eagles had a 26-23 lead. TR scored 22 points in the first quarter. The Eagles were led by Reish with 19 points.

The Eagles will be back in action when they host the varsity teams for the Power Rive Invite Jan. 10-11

Lady Eagles lose two Saturday

DAYTON — The Tongue River High School girls basketball team lost to Wind River High School 43-26 and lost to Wyoming Indian 59-27 on Saturday.

Against Wind River, the Lady Eagles were led by Sydnee Pitman with 7 points and Izzy Carbert with 7 points.

Against Wyoming Indian, the Lady Eagles were led by Carleigh Reish with 7 points.

The Lady Eagles will be back in action when they host the varsity teams for the Powder River Invite Jan. 10-11.