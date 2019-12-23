SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School boys basketball team defeated 3A opponent Buffalo High School 58-39 Friday.

The Broncs had the height advantage, though Buffalo tried to negate that early by coming out in a zone defense and guarding Sheridan’s posts, forcing the Broncs to operate around the perimeter.

“I think they [Buffalo] did a really good job of taking away Sam [Lecholat] and Gus [Wright], really sitting on them and making us hit shots from the outside,” Broncs head coach Jeff Martini said. “Once we were able to start hitting a couple of shots it changed their defense a little bit. They had to honor our outside guys and we were able to start to get them [Lecholat and Wright] the ball a little bit.”

Wright ended the game with 8 points and only had 2 points in the first half. Lecholat led the Broncs with 16 points in the game, 14 of which came in the second half. Lecholat’s only basket came in the first half.

With the height advantage, Sheridan controlled the glass. Lecholat had a good game rebounding the ball, something Martini said he expected due to his team’s height advantage.

Martini said the Broncs did not shoot the ball very well in the first half.

The Broncs started to find their offensive rhythm early in the second quarter, earning a 22-8 lead midway through that period.

Lecholat and Wright, All-State players from a year ago, both found themselves in foul trouble in the second quarter and were on the bench for the final minutes of the first half.

Martini said Wright and Lecholat are aggressive players on the defensive side of the ball. The aggression helps deter some shots and makes it harder for the opponent to score. The aggression also leads to early fouls for the duo, sometimes leaving the Broncs without two of their starters.

One of the challenges for Sheridan this year is going to be how the team operates when Lecholat and Wright are not on the court. Martini said the Broncs did a better job of finding ways to score in the second quarter with the pair on the bench and showed some maturity, progressing in the right direction early in the season.

The Broncs had a 22-20 lead entering the half, as Buffalo ended the first half on a 12-0 run.

The Broncs made Buffalo cover the entire court in the second half. Martini said Sheridan had good defensive stops and moved the ball up the court quicker. Sheridan spread across the floor and improved its passing in the second half, leading to better shooting.

Sheridan made six 3-pointers in the second half and had eight in the game. The Broncs scored 36 points in the second half.

Martini said the Broncs played up to the level they should be playing in the second half.

Sheridan will return to action Jan. 9 when they travel to Cheyenne for a tournament.