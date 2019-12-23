SHERIDAN — If you’re looking for a way to get out of the house following the holidays, Luminous Brewhouse has an option for you.

The brewery will host a showing of Teton Gravity Research’s “Winterland,” a film aimed at celebrating the ski and snowboard culture, Dec. 27.

The event begins at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 per person, but the first 15 people get in for free. Admission is free for children ages 10 and younger. Attendees who show their lift tickets from Antelope Butte Mountain Recreation Area will also receive a free pint.

Raffle tickets will be available for purchase and Hetty’s Pizza will be on site.