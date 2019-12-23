SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Friday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 3000 block of South Sheridan Avenue, 11:53 a.m.

Saturday

• No calls reported.

Sunday

• RMA assist, 300 block of South Tschirgi Street, 1:25 a.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Friday – Sunday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Friday-Saturday

• No reports available at press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Friday – Sunday

• No admissions or dismissals reported by press time.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Friday

• Suspicious circumstance, South Sheridan Avenue, 12:42 a.m.

• Welfare check, Dunnuck Street, 8:38 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, West Works Street, 9:03 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, South Linden Avenue, 9:12 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, West Whitney Street, 9:19 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, East Burkitt Street, 9:30 a.m.

• Parking complaint, Falcon Ridge Drive, 9:41 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Val Vista Street, 10:15 a.m.

• Civil dispute, Circle Drive, 10:35 a.m.

• Parking complaint, Main Street, 10:53 a.m.

• Dog at large, West 10th Street, 11:07 a.m.

• Civil dispute, Wyoming Avenue, 11:45 a.m.

• Traffic stop, Burkitt Street, 12:01 p.m.

• Theft cold case, Long Drive, 12:20 p.m.

• Driving under suspension, Coffeen Avenue, 3:45 p.m.

• Citizen assist, Birch Street, 4:55 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Birch Street, 4:55 p.m.

• Accident, Terra Avenue, 3:23 p.m.

• Accident, East Loucks Street, 3:26 p.m.

• Driving under suspension, Wyoming Avenue, 6:04 p.m.

• Drug activity, Dunnuck street, 7:34 p.m.

• Removal of subject, North Main Street, 7:53 p.m.

• Welfare check, Avoca Court, 9:21 p.m.

• Theft cold case, West Fifth Street, 9:41 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, 11th Street, 10:22 p.m.

• Drug-other, North Main Street, 11:34 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:08 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street,11:08 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:09 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:09 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Broadway street, 11:13 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street 11:14 p.m.

Saturday

• Fight, North Main Street, 12:27 a.m.

• Minor in possession, North Main Street, 12:25 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, North Scott Street, 1:14 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, North Gould Street, 1:19 a.m.

• Curfew violation, North Brooks Street, 2:08 a.m.

• Driving while under the influence, Bowman Avenue and West 11th, 2:05 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Yellowtail Drive, 4:16 p.m.

• Verbal domestic, Victoria Street, 11:49 a.m.

• Public intoxication, Avoca Plaza, 1:02 p.m.

• Burglary in progress, West Fifth Street, 2:24 p.m.

• Parking complaint, North Brooks Street, 2:29 p.m.

• Domestic, West 15th Street, 3:34 p.m.

• Various use permit, North Main Street, 6:17 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, South Gould Street, 4:39 p.m.

• Removal of subject, North Main Street, 5:32 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Broadway Street, 6:06 p.m.

• Bar check, Broadway Street, 6:16 p.m.

• Test, West 12th Street, 6:17 p.m.

• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 6:38 p.m.

• DUI citizen report, 11th Street, 7:16 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 7:59 p.m.

• Threat cold case, Omarr Avenue, 8 p.m.

• Various use permit, Crook Street, 6:19 a.m.

• Barking dog, West Eighth Street, 9:21 p.m.

• Trespass progress, West 14th Street, 11:40 p.m.

Sunday

• Fight, North Main Street, 12:22 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 1 a.m.

• Various use permit, North Main Street, 6:20 a.m.

• Driving under the influence, East Dow Street, 1:53 a.m.

• Noise complaint, Taylor Avenue, 2:15 a.m.

• Burglar alarm, Crescent Drive, 8:57 a.m.

• Assault, North Mountain View, 10:52 a.m.

• Burglar alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 10:54 a.m.

• Drug activity, Hurtz Drive, 11:46 p.m.

• Found property, East Heald Street, 12:03 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Pioneer Road, 12:12 p.m.

• Civil standby, South Main Street, 10:53 a.m.

• Hazardous condition, Dow Street, 1:57 p.m.

• Animal found, Coffeen Avenue, 2 p.m.

• Various use permit, North Main Street, 1:46 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Coffeen Avenue, 3:31 p.m.

• Dog at large, Coffeen Avenue, 3:49 p.m.

• Theft cold case, North Main Street, 6: 11 p.m.

• DUI citizen report, Big Horn Avenue, 10 p.m.

• DUI citizen report, Fleming Boulevard, 9:57 p.m.

• Fight, North Main Street, 10: 56 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

• Suspicious circumstance, West Halbert, 8:51 a.m.

• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Interstate 90 westbound mile marker 18, 10:37 a.m.

• Accident, Sawyers Street, 11:09 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Lane Lane, 4:06 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, Pierce Road, 4:09 p.m.

• Warrant service, North Heights Drive, 5:50 p.m.

• Dispute all other, Wolf Creek Road, 9:15 p.m.

Saturday

• Civil dispute, Lower Prairie Dog Road, 10:35 a.m.

• Dog bite, Upper Prairie Dog Road, 11:29 a.m.

• Assist agency, Darlington Road, 2:47 p.m.

• Civil standby, North Jefferson Street, 3:53 p.m.

• Motorist assist, East Brundage Lane, 9:19 p.m.

Sunday

• Suicidal subject, Third Avenue, 6:06 a.m.

• Damaged property, Goldeneye Drive, 11:10 a.m.

• Welfare check, East Brundage Lane, 3:23 p.m.

• Fight, West 13th Street, 7 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Monarch Road, 7:49 p.m.

• Dispute all other, Aspen Lane, 10: 53 p.m.

• Assist agency, North Main Street, 11:05 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Friday

• Helen V. Howe, 68, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, outside of county court, arrested by SCSO.

• James C. Whitted, 47, Sturgis, South Dakota, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD.

Saturday

• Velinda R. Brown, 46, Sheridan, disorderly conduct public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD

• Catherine L. Alden, 35, Sheridan, fail to appear warrant, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Kortney Muir-Rudloff, 40, Sheridan, compulsory auto insurance, driving while under the influence, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Thomas J. Nowakowski, 30, Big Horn, burglary, destruction and defacement of property, circuit court, arrested by SPD

Sunday

• Janna M. Hendrickson, 24, Sheridan, driving while under the influence, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Richard T. White, Walland, Tennessee, 60, criminal trespass, interference with a peace officer, pedestrian under the influence, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 60

Female inmate count: 14

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the weekend: 6

Number of releases for the weekend: 3

Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: 60