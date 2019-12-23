SHERIDAN — On Dec. 12, Sheridan Memorial Hospital employees gathered for a special breakfast and celebrated their contributions to the hospital’s foundation. In 2019, more than 516 staff members participated in the philanthropic program and donated through biweekly payroll deductions.

In 2004 the idea for the partner giving program began with a few faithful employees. It has steadily increased year over year. Over the past 16 years, partners have contributed $455,000 toward patient care improvement projects at our community hospital. Annually in December, the Sheridan Memorial Hospital Foundation hosts a holiday breakfast to honor and celebrate the employee partners. During the event, partners vote to fund a strategic hospital project with the monies accumulated over the past year.

This year, the hospital’s employee partners voted, and will put $43,000 toward multiple hospital projects in the coming year. Part of this year’s funds will go toward fully funding the Musculoskeletal Ultrasound Equipment, MSK-US, to welcome back Dr. Ben Widener and support the hospital’s rheumatology practice, opening in 2020. Contributions will also fund equipment for our respiratory therapy team, allowing for enhanced patient care throughout our hospital.

Along with these two projects, hospital staff expressed excitement that partners will ensure that Project Heartbeat will be fully funded by the end of this year. This campaign kicked off in the fall to raise funds for Cardiology and Cath Lab, set forth as a matching opportunity through the William F. and Lorene W. Welch Foundation.

“Our employee support is impressive on so many levels,” hospital Chief Development Officer Cody Sinclair said. “They provide excellent care for our patients and their families every day, and on top of their work they continue to make donations which support the mission and vision of healthcare for our community. It’s an honor to work with the entire team.”