BIGHORN MOUNTAINS — The third annual Bighorn Rush — a continued effort to promote dog-powered and winter sports in the Bighorn Mountains — will take place Saturday and Sunday.

Antelope Butte Mountain Recreation Area, host of the race, is located along U.S. Highway 14 about 10 miles from Burgess Junction. The trails mostly sit between 8,500 and 9,800 feet above sea level. This is a two-day event, with mushers racing the same course both days.

All races start and finish at the same location — adjacent to the ski lodge — and include a 25-mile loop, 10-mile loop and 4-mile loop.

Food will be available for purchase at the race for both spectators and mushers.

The cost to register ranges from $40 to $75, depending on which race and how many dogs are participating. Entry fees include breakfast Saturday morning at the mushers meeting.

The following is a schedule of events for the Bighorn Rush:

Friday

6 p.m. — Mushers/volunteers meet-and-greet at the Buckshot Saloon in Ranchester (not required, but you can get checked in and get your mushers packet at the meet-and-greet).

Saturday

7-8 a.m. — Check-in

8 a.m. — Mandatory mushers pre-race meeting

10 a.m. — Races begin, with the longest races first

Sunday

8 a.m. — Races begin, with the longest races first

For additional information, see find the event on Facebook or see https://bit.ly/2rYsqCN.