SHERIDAN — Chadron State College has announced the names of students who qualified for the institution’s Fall 2019 Dean’s List and Fall 2019 President’s List.

The list Dean’s List consists of 322 students who earned at least a 3.5 GPA. To qualify, students must be enrolled in 12 credit hours of coursework, be seeking their first bachelor’s degree and have no incomplete grades during the semester.

Local students who earned spots on the Dean’s List include Vivian Davis of Sheridan, Destiny Park of Big Horn and Jacquelyn Wells of Ranchester.

The President’s List consists of students with a 4.0 GPA. To qualify, students must be enrolled in 12 credit hours of coursework, be seeking their first bachelor’s degree and have no incomplete grades during the semester.

Local students who earned spots on the President’s List include Ashlee Gorham of Ranchester and Sarah Haveman of Sheridan.