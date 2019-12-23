SHERIDAN — Compass Center for Families is starting its last phase of renovations to a building gifted to them in 2017, with construction design focusing on safety and ample space for a growing client population.

New digs

Compass — an organization committed to strengthening family-focused, child-centered positive relationships through parenting classes, supervised visitations, parent liaisons in the school systems, court-appointed special advocates and mediation between family members — moved from a building on Works Street into the building at Double Eagle Drive in October 2018 with plans to expand into a second part of the building that was empty.

The first space was already constructed for office use. Construction in phase one included making the office space their own and moving a few walls and doorways around to cater to the entity’s primary role of comfortable, home-like environments to work with clients.

The new space will be similar in structure but will include safety components for staff, families and visitors, Compass Executive Director Susan Carr said.

“It is a long way from where we came when we were at that little building on Works Street,” Carr said. “We were in a basic house that had no security. We were in a place that didn’t have any features in place to protect our kiddos if something should go wrong, and we always told ourselves we were lucky.”

Carr said it’s not a matter of if something should occur, but when, and she is grateful to have well-trained staff who know how to handle escalating or emergency situations without the safety precautions because of the work they put in to create positive, healthy and safe relationships with their clients before having the safety features in place. Even with the emotional side mastered, physical features in place will help keep first responders involved and aware of how to approach the building if something were to occur.

Carr and the engineers worked with technology specialists, law enforcement and the Supervised Visitation Network, a national organization that works with supervised visitation providers across the world.

“We know there are certain things that need to take place,” Carr said. “We need to be able to have easy access to get out of a situation. We know that we need to let law enforcement know right away when an emergency is occurring.”

Carr cited a few instances around the nation when family members died in similar visitation or custody exchanges because of the lack of proper supervision or safety measures.

In addition to safety measures, space has been an issue with bigger families and an influx in clients in the past year.

Higher numbers, less money

Compass gains clients two ways: through referrals from the Wyoming Department of Family Services and through self-referrals, or people coming in on their own in need of services. June 2019 saw the most drastic change from the previous year with services increasing 70% from 2018 in DFS referrals. Throughout the entire year of 2019, DFS referrals have been up each month at a minimum of 32%.

Although she said she has no hard scientific data to back up this claim, Carr believes the uptick is a result of prevention funds being wiped from the department two budget cycles ago in the Wyoming Legislature. Legislators, which Carr noted are tasked with difficult financial decisions during a time of economic decline, chose to remove funding for several preventative programs throughout the state in many health agencies, including DFS.

“All of those support services that were going to help families before it rose to a level of an open abuse/neglect case weren’t there anymore,” Carr said. “I think what we’re seeing are those chickens coming home to roost. That when we didn’t provide prevention services for families, it’s now starting to show up in the system where those numbers are increased because they weren’t getting prevention services like what I know the Department of Family Services wanted to be able to provide for families.”

Carr said that’s one of those unintended consequences of when budget cuts happen. There’s hope for the future, though, with two bills related to the Family First Prevention and Services Act passing through legislative committees recently that are set to be addressed when session opens in February 2020.

Until then, Carr and her staff will continue to serve families incoming as best they can with a facility built to hold many and keep everyone safe.