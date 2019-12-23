SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Appropriations Committee concluded its second week-long interim meeting last week and local legislators who sit on the committee said the body is facing tough choices as it attempts to meet the state’s needs with limited, and perhaps dwindling, funding.

Sen. Dave Kinskey, R-Sheridan, and Rep. Mark Kinner, R-Sheridan, said they have spent the sessions thus far listening to funding requests from various state agencies with an eye toward drafting a budget for the next biennium that the entire state Legislature will consider when it convenes in February.

Despite compelling arguments from many state agencies for more funding, the local lawmakers said they are acutely aware that the state’s ability to meet funding requests is limited.

Governor’s budget proposal

Gov. Mark Gordon unveiled his budget proposal for the coming biennium last month and while Kinskey and Kinner offered initial reactions, both said they were looking forward to delving into the budget proposal when the governor discussed it with the Appropriations Committee.

When Gordon presented his budget to the committee earlier this month, he acknowledged that Wyoming will have to contend with declining revenues due to a rapidly changing energy market, but urged the Appropriations Committee not to make major cuts to the state budget for the next biennium.

While Gordon’s proposed budget doesn’t include cuts, it denies requests from state agencies that would increase Wyoming’s spending going forward. Having taken a more comprehensive look at the governor’s proposal, Kinskey said he was impressed by Gordon’s willingness to take a hard line on freezing spending.

Gordon’s budget proposal generally only calls for more spending to pay for one-time expenses, so as not to grow the size of Wyoming’s government in the long term.

Kinner said he generally supported that approach, but added he is also cautious about making commitments to spend one-time dollars.

Funding requests

The committee is in the process of considering budget requests from all of the state agencies. It has not, however, made recommendations on whether or not to approve those requests.

The committee will go through all of the requests during its final week-long session in mid-January — what’s known as “mark up” — and settle on its own proposed budget, which it will present to the Legislature as a whole when it convenes in February.

Kinner said he was particularly concerned about the combined IT funding requests from state agencies. Several agencies have requested funding to upgrade their computer systems, arguing in many cases that their systems are out of date. Taken together, though, all of those upgrades could cost the state more than $160 million, Kinner said.

“I wouldn’t say that I’m in shock, but I am keenly aware of that number — that’s a huge number,” Kinner said. While he noted that, in many cases, technology upgrades may be crucial to state departments, Kinner said he wasn’t sure the Appropriations Committee is equipped to judge which departments have the greatest need.

Kinskey voiced a similar concern and said he is considering suggesting the committee deny all of the IT funding requests for the next biennium and let the state’s Department of Enterprise Technology Services evaluate the requests and suggest how lawmakers should triage fulfilling them in future budget sessions.

Kinner also suggested the body consult with ETS to help it sort through technology funding requests.

In some cases, the local lawmakers said they broadly supported the objectives behind certain funding requests, but wanted to ensure the state takes the most efficient route to meeting those objectives.

For example, a $1 million request by Wyoming health officials to join the national suicide prevention hotline was met with skepticism by several lawmakers on the committee; Wyoming is currently the only state that does not participate in the national hotline.

Considering Wyoming has one of the highest suicide rates in the entire country, Kinskey said he believes suicide prevention should be a priority for state lawmakers. But he said he had questions about whether fulfilling that request would be the most effective use of state dollars.

He wondered whether the state could explore piggybacking on an existing, out-of-state call center to save on the costs of establishing a new, in-state center.

Kinner also wondered whether the Safe2Tell program, a service that allows students to anonymously report safety concerns about themselves or fellow students, could be expanded instead of creating a whole new program.

The committee has not made a decision on that request, Kinskey stressed, but asked health officials to come back to the committee with more information so lawmakers can decide whether it fills a unique need or could be covered by other programs the state already has in place.

Next steps

The Appropriations Committee has two more sessions in January — Jan. 6-10 and Jan.13-17, during which time the committee will mark up the funding requests from all of the state departments and put together its own draft budget.

State legislators will consider and make changes to that proposed budget during the Legislature’s coming budget session, which convenes Feb. 10.

Both Kinskey and Kinner urged their constituents to reach out to them about their priorities for state funding, as it would help them best represent local residents’ interests in drafting the state budget.