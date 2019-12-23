By Jonathan Gallardo, Gillette News Record Via Wyoming News Exchange

GILLETTE — It was a cold December morning, and Cody Nehl stood in a lot off of Little Powder River Road, waiting for a customer. A large pile of stoker coal was stored in the back of a truck, ready to be sold.

After a few minutes, another truck pulled up and drove onto a scale. Nehl powered up a conveyor belt, which transported the coal and dumped it into the bed of the truck.

The coal would be used to heat someone’s house and shop north of town.

That day, Nehl, operations manager for GMHR LLC in Gillette, completed his first sale of stoker coal, and he hopes it’s just the first of many to come.

GMHR, which stands for Gascoyne Materials Handling and Recycling, has opened a coal retail and sales operation in Gillette. It deals with the coal, rail and oil industries, as well as other areas.

Bill Dahlin, a Sheridan businessman and co-president of GMHR, said this will be the company’s third coal sales outlet, joining locations in Minnesota and North Dakota.

It offers stoker coal, both non-treated and oil treated. Lump coal will be available at a later date.

In generations past, it was common to heat houses and buildings with coal, Dahlin said, and even though most homes have moved to another source of heat, some people still use coal to heat their homes, shops and small businesses, he said.

Dahlin said there are several hundred thousands of tons of available to market in the region, which includes Wyoming, North and South Dakota and Montana. And he saw a need in Campbell County.

Even in Gillette, Wyoming, ground zero for the nation’s largest and most productive coal mines, individuals here had trouble finding coal to burn.

“There are still a lot of people that travel out of town to find coal,” Nehl said.

But now they won’t have to.

Located north of Gillette at 3301 Little Powder River Road, GMHR is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call 605-695-0880.

The coal comes from Wyodak mine, which has been “fantastic to deal with,” Dahlin said.

Nehl said he already has been getting a lot of calls from potential customers about pricing and quantities.

The operation can only handle smaller orders right now, Nehl said, but he hopes to be operating at full capacity at the start of the new year. He’s working on putting up a silo to increase his storage capacity. Then, he’ll be able to fill large orders.

“We’re not to full throttle yet, but we will be shortly,” Dahlin said.