SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School girls basketball team lost to Billings Skyview High School 75-54 Friday night.

The Lady Broncs fell behind 17-2 within the first three minutes of the game. Sheridan battled back in the second half, cutting the deficit to five points before Skyview pulled away in the final minutes of the game. There was too big of a mountain for the Lady Broncs to climb after the slow start.

Head Coach Larry Ligocki said he was proud of his team’s effort and the way the team battled back.

Ligocki said Skyview came out hot, making their first four or five shots. He thought the Lady Broncs were in the proper defensive position and Skyview earned the points. Sheridan was playing the percentage game of not allowing layups and forcing 3-point shots. The ability to make a 3-point shot is an effective weapon and one Skyview used well against the Lady Broncs, making eight shots from beyond the arc in the game.

In the first half, the Lady Broncs did not have any flow to their offense and had too many turnovers. Ligocki said the defensive effort helped the Lady Broncs find their offensive rhythm in the second half.

Sheridan became the defensive aggressor in the second half by playing a full-court defense and forcing turnovers. Ligocki said the turnovers allowed the Lady Broncs to earn some easy buckets and slowly cut into the lead.

Efficiency at the free-throw line aided the Lady Broncs rally as well. Sheridan shot 23-32 from the free-throw line in the game and was 17-22 in the second half.

Ligocki said it was the best performance from the line for the Lady Broncs this season, who did not shoot over 50% from the line in the first three games. Making free throws is essential for the Lady Broncs, especially since they have trouble being consistent on offense.

Sheridan had Skyview in their sights in the third quarter, trailing by only five points. A 3-pointer by Skyview balanced the momentum back out. Ligocki said every time he looked at the score it seemed like Sheridan was down eight.

The Lady Broncs could not overcome the eight-point difference and trailed by 10 points for most of the fourth quarter.

Ligocki said the Lady Broncs found an offense that was working for them in the second half and stuck with it too much. Ball movement became predictable allowing passes to be intercepted and taken for transition layups.

Skyview outscored the Lady Broncs 13-2 in the final three and a half minutes to earn the 21 point victory. Most of the points came on Sheridan turnovers converted into easy layups by Skyview.

Sheridan pushed the pace in the second half with intense defense and a spread offense that allowed the Lady Broncs to cut through the middle to gain points. Ligocki said he thought Sheridan looked like the team with more stamina and had Skyview fatigued for a brief portion of the game.

Moving forward, the Lady Broncs need to cut down on the turnovers, Ligocki said. Sheridan also needs to develop a better flow to their offense and look for different options to keep the defense guessing.

Annie Mitzel led the Lady Broncs with 18 points followed by Katie Ligocki with 13 points.

The Lady Broncs will travel to Buffalo to play Buffalo High School Saturday in the final game of 2019.