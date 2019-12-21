SHERIDAN — Sheridan County School District 2 received a clean audit from Porter, Muirhead, Cornia and Howard. The SCSD2 board of trustees unanimously accepted the report Attis Dec. 10 meeting.

The report found no general findings but found one federal awards deficiency for “failing to document the justification for special education service contracts over $10,000,” a common issue with school districts, according to Alexandra Wilkinson, who presented the report.

Wilkinson said districts across the state have had documentation issues in this area since the law governing documentation of purchases was changed in March 2018. Districts have often failed to recognize the purchase of service contracts have the same documentation requirements as purchases of goods, according to Wilkinson.

For SCSD2 this year, the report found the error in 12 of the 17 procurements surveyed, so the report said that he district failed to adequately justify the non-competitive process for selecting contractors.

SCSD2 business manager Eileen Bentley said that most of these were instances where there is only a single potential contractor or the contract is intended to serve the needs of only a single student.

“We don’t look at it as the same as buying a product,” Bentley said. “Most of the time it’s really hard to find some of these special education people, so it’s not like we’re picking one out of 10. We go off the one person who’s running for it.”

Bentley said the district uses a very rigorous process of documentation that requires superintendent approval and will remain in place in the future.

The report states that “sufficient oral or other evidence supporting the district’s rationale for using noncompetitive methods was obtained,” and specified that this was not a repeat finding.

To avoid the error in the future, the firm requested that the district simply add a line to its forms for future years explicitly addressing the rationale, which the district had already done, well in advance of the proposed completion date.

“There was just a lot of changes and mainly it has to do with documentation,” Wilkinson said. “I think that the district has a policy now to go forward and I think that this will not be an issue.”

The district had a total revenue of $3,138,219 and total expenditures of $2,740,527.

The district’s net position of governmental activities, which excludes capital assets was $81,517,666. Net capital assets totaled $98,477,565, an increase of $1,794,144 over fiscal year 2018.

The total combined net position of the district was $81,257,214, a decrease of $1,814,943.

The report also noted that there have been no changes to the district’s significant accounting practices during 2019.

“We were just really pleased that our audit in terms of our internal controls and processes and everything was completely clean,” Bentley said. “In the overall operation, we came out really well.”