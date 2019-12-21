On this day time immemorial, all the four-legged and winged animals came together to race around the Black Hills — the turtle, the magpie, the hawk and the buffalo. They ran around what is now called the hogback ridge and they created an uplift in the earth, forming hills.

As they approached the finish line, it appeared as though the buffalo would win because of his strength and endurance. But a magpie who had been riding on the buffalo’s hump sprang forward, using his wits to win the race, Sheridan College guest professor Donovin Sprague said — recounting a Lakota creation story.

This evening, many will allow the winter solstice to pass unnoticed. The darkest night of the year will mark the day when each winter day forward will be a bit lighter and longer. For some Native American tribes, including the Lakota nation, the winter solstice marks one of many significant seasonal transitions.

It is a time for ceremony, storytelling and remembrance.

Solstices are times of renewal and to celebrate good things, Sprague said. But some historical events that occurred around the winter solstice are observed with solemn remembrance.

Sprague said Dec. 21-29 is a time that holds significance for Lakota people because of the connection between history, winter counts and stories explaining the natural landscape. Each tribe has unique creation stories and ways of explaining natural events, Sprague said, but each one is told to help the listener understand a tribal worldview. The Lakota name for December is “the moon when the deer shed their horns.”

The winter solstice of 1999 featured the largest and brightest moon of the past 133 years. The last time such a bright moon shone was in 1866, over the battlefield of the Fetterman Fight, when Crazy Horse and Hump said their goodbyes to Lone Bear and moved their camp to the Sheridan/Dayton area. Camp movement is a common theme of observance during the winter solstice; a time to prepare for the hard winter with food, hides and storytelling, Sprague said.

As Lakota people prepare for the change of seasons, another anniversary will be recognized as about 100 riders on horseback make the journey toward a mass grave site at the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota. People will come together from all four directions to meet at a cemetery, Sprague said.

One of the stories that influences Sprague today is tied to Dec. 29, 1890, when about 300 people were killed during the Wounded Knee massacre. Black Elk, who witnessed the massacre, said the hoop of the Lakota nation was broken that day.

Medicine wheels, symbols of the four directions and hoops are reminiscent of each person’s life, Sprague said. Four colors represent the seasons of the year, the seasons of age from birth to death, the four directions and four traits that are particularly important to Lakota people: bravery, generosity, respect and wisdom.

Individual choices take each person down either good paths that support strength and balance, or paths that lead them astray. A hoop dancer spins the hoop in recognition of a good life, when key traits are in sync, Sprague said. If a person cannot acknowledge where and how they are off balance and the hoop breaks, it won’t spin. But the hoop can be mended with sinew.

“For me, I’m mending the hoop,” Sprague said. “As a historian, as a teacher, trying to get students to go to college or to high school…all those things I see as mending that hoop that was broken back there.”

Another Lakota story children were told during winter, as camps moved through enemy territory, was about the woman who lived with the wolves, Sprague said.

A woman wandered away from her people and became lost when they left to avoid an enemy encounter. The wolves took her in and provided her with food. She began to communicate with them and take on their sense of smell. After a time, her people had given up on her, thinking she was dead.

One day, she saw people coming over the horizon and feared they were the enemy. She told the wolves she would check to see if they were the enemy or her own people. She went out of the cave and waved a red blanket twice, signifying they were a band of her people. Everyone rejoiced that they were reunited.

Children who were indoctrinated with this story were silent as camps moved through enemy territory, but they didn’t fear the howling wolf, Sprague said. They knew the wolves were howling because they missed the woman who once lived with them. The cave where the woman lived exists today on a ranch in South Dakota.