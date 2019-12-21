SHERIDAN — Following the completion of the 2019 National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas, Nevada, one former Sheridan College rodeo athlete sits at the top of the unofficial standings, adding to an already-decorated career thus far.

Saddle bronc athlete Zeke Thurston, with a hometown listed as Big Valley, Alberta, Canada, served his time at Sheridan College from 2012-2014. While representing the Generals, Thurston led his team into successes on more than a saddle bronc horse. In April 2014, Thurston team-roped his way into an eighth-place finish in Casper and split second place in saddle bronc. Thurston continued on to hold the No. 1 spot in the region in saddle bronc and participated in the College National Finals Rodeo.

Following the college circuit, Thurston has made appearances at the Calgary Stampede, Sheridan WYO Rodeo and NFR four before this bout. In 2016, Thurston got his first taste of sitting on top of the world when he won in saddle bronc. This year, he earned his second crown in the same event.

“It was an awesome week,” Thurston told The Sheridan Press Friday. “I had a lot of ups and downs down there, but I felt like I rode good.”

For a total of $347,055.57 in earnings, Thurston came home with the No. 1 crown in saddle bronc, making “no mistakes” during his rides. A few nights he claimed bad luck but rode through them for a ninth-round thriller.

“Round 9 was the most memorable,” Thurston said. “I had to make a pretty clutch move, the horse bucked hard, but things went right for me. It was special.”

The Canadian cowboy also won the first and seventh rounds in Vegas. Winning the world isn’t something he’s taking for granted.

“Geez, it’s incredible,” Thurston said. “Most guys don’t ever get to experience one, let alone two. It’s amazing.”