SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Governor’s Residence Foundation started a new tradition in 2019 by utilizing the legislative spouses in each county to have an ornament decorated in their respective counties to hang on the Christmas tree at the Governor’s Residence in Cheyenne.

First lady Jennie Gordon said she is proud to represent every single county. Gordon commissioned Jackson artist, Laurie Thal, to make hand-blown glass ornaments.

She asked the Legislative Spouses’ Team to help distribute the solid white ornaments to all the counties across Wyoming.

The hand-painted ornaments have now been returned to the residence and hang on a tree there.

Dianne Wyatt designed and painted the ornament representing Sheridan County. It features a trout, inspired by fishing in the Bighorn Mountains.

The first lady has been impressed with the quality and ability represented in the work that has gone into each ornament; many of them depicting scenes from the county they represent.

“I couldn’t be more pleased with the outcome of this project. These ornaments are truly fabulous and will be admired by many for years to come,” Gordon said.

The Wyoming Governor’s Residence Foundation is a board that works closely with the first lady to ensure that small projects around the facilities can be funded as well as a group of people to support the first lady initiative. The first lady has recently announced her selection to the board, which is a group of individuals who is chosen with each new first lady.

“I chose my board based on the expertise that they could bring to the initiative and residence improvements as well as geographic location,” Gordon said. “I wanted the entire state of Wyoming to feel represented.”