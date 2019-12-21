SHERIDAN — A man charged with felony aggravated assault and battery on a corrections officer and misdemeanor property destruction expressed frustration with his situation to 4th Judicial District Court Judge John Fenn on Friday.

Herrera has a number of charges pending in local courts, including felony property destruction stemming from an incident in the spring of 2019.

In addition, in September, court documents indicate Herrera hit a camera in a cell at the Sheridan County Detention Center, knocking it out of focus. Herrera was placed in a padded cell after making statements in court and elsewhere that indicated he was suicidal. Deputies entered the cell when the camera went blank and found it on the floor. Herrera was placed in the emergency restraint chair and he spit into an officer’s eyes.

Attorneys said Friday morning that Herrera had been released on bond and was admitted to treatment at the Sheridan Veterans Affairs Health Care System campus. But, he was released from care there when he violated VA policies by drinking mouthwash containing alcohol. Herrera was subsequently arrested. Attorneys also agreed that Herrera’s condition has deteriorated while being held in the Sheridan County Detention Center.

In October, the attorneys asked Fenn to have Herrera evaluated by the Wyoming State Hospital for competency. As of Friday, that had not occurred and the hospital had asked for two extensions on the evaluation.

Sheridan County Prosecuting Attorney Dianna Bennett said she was not surprised by the delay, as she and the Sheridan County Attorney’s Office have become accustomed to multiple extension requests from the facility.

Herrera addressed Fenn directly on Friday, saying he has “lost plenty” during his time in jail and expressing frustration that he feels as though he’s stuck and he just wants to move on with his life. He acknowledged that he was in jail due to his own actions, but told Fenn he has suffered from mental health issues since 2004, ever since he served in the military.

Fenn told Herrera that once competency issues are raised by an attorney, it is difficult to reverse that path. But, because the state hospital’s evaluation has taken an extended period of time, Fenn asked Herrera’s attorney to pursue options that may still be available with the VA while simultaneously contacting the Wyoming Attorney General’s office to see if the process for the evaluation through the state hospital could be nudged forward.

Once those things were done and options were established, Fenn said another hearing would be set to consider a change in bond conditions and release regarding the pending criminal cases against Herrera.