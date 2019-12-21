Sheridan has many unique and genuine characteristics. I offer a couple of examples.

On Stroll night, during the adverse weather, I was at a stop light (now that we again have dueling lanes in town) matched with a heavy pickup equipped with a round bale and, on the passenger side next to me, the always attentive black and white collie with kerchief. The driver, a female, was singing coiffed with her red Kings Rope hat, Carhartt coveralls and baling twine. She and I were singing….on the same local radio station… and same song. Although the vehicle windows were slightly cracked (providing air for the dog), it was special to have a chorus of Jonny Cash /June Carter and Jackson… I can only imagine the thoughts of the folks crossing the road hearing the song in stereo.

A second event, unique but characteristic, was the Craig Johnson library tour. The event at the Story branch library featured a fully packed house with a mix of ages and interests — all ready and prepped to hear Craig’s talk and reading. Craig mentioned that the reading at the Sheridan library was packed as well. What a remarkable opportunity. How many communities have the option for a rather relaxed and engaging conversation with a world class writer while having a cup of wine, holiday cookies and as well, if needed, Rainer beer?

How do these tie to economic development? Distinction and character. 2019 was a banner year for economic development within our community. Events like the Weatherby open house, successful relocation of professional and tech businesses to Sheridan, new manufacturing capacity coming on board (Kennon and Vacutech), Ramaco’s Research Grants for coal use, and traction and capture of market recruitment to assure and build the feeding channel our community businesses to remain, grow and prosper. Sheridan is the standard for diversity of economic sectors for the state of Wyoming.

For 2020, one of the encouraging initiatives, starting in the first quarter, is the Economic Development Consolidation Study to understand, evaluate and consider options for a strategic economic development effort. The foundation and groundwork for this has been effectively orchestrated by Scott Rendall from the Wyoming Technology Business Center and Dixie Johnson from the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce regarding the consultant, scope and program schedule. Our last economic assessment was the Waddley Donavon update in 2011 or 2012. The opportunity to collect our businesses, elected officials and community members to discuss what they feel and support around economic development is great.

Valuable to Forward Sheridan and our partners is the community input on direction or focus for the future efforts. More on this will be forthcoming as stakeholder meetings begin to be formalized. Forward Sheridan board members and some of our investor companies will be part of the stakeholder group.

From all of us associated with Forward Sheridan, congratulations on 2019, thank you and above all take care and enjoy the holiday and new year.

Jay Stender is executive director of Forward Sheridan.