“It is a great thing to start life with a small number of really good books which are your very own.” — Arthur Conan Doyle

At The Sheridan Press, we recently finished the eighth annual Season’s Readings, a holiday book drive for children served by The Food Group.

Books may be the finest gift you can give to anyone — especially kids.

Children who grow up with books gain lifelong skills, according to a study published in the journal “Social Science Research.” Reading is beneficial at every stage of development, from introducing language to babies to improving literacy in elementary schoolers. Reading sparks imagination and stimulates curiosity. Reading helps brain development and communication skills. As readers grow older, they learn to empathize with characters, expand their cultural horizons and analyze stories.

And you can never have enough books. I love that I can now claim this as fact, not just a lifelong bookworm’s steadfast belief.

“Regardless of how many books the family already has, each addition to the home library helps children do better,” stated the “Social Science Research” study.

Of course, little ones do not have control over their home libraries. Many children in low-income families do not have access to books at home, just as many do not get enough to eat.

Enter: Season’s Readings. In 2012, then-Press publisher Steve Woody partnered with The Food Group, a nonprofit dedicated to feeding hungry kids, to offer another kind of nourishment: books.

“The literacy project changed The Food Group’s mission statement,” said Keri McMeans, the nonprofit’s executive director, in a video on Season’s Readings published by The Press Friday. “It was providing food for children in Sheridan County, and we changed the mission statement to providing nourishment for children in Sheridan County. And we’d see that the literacy portion of this project and of our programs kind of dovetails with nourishment and providing for the whole child and just reaching our community in a different way or our children in a different way, especially in those early years.”

This year for Season’s Readings, the community donated a grand total of 3,411 gently used books, which were distributed to more than 300 students in pre-K through fifth grade across 12 schools and facilities in Sheridan County. Volunteers worked tirelessly to sort, wrap and distribute the books for the holiday season. Each child was presented with five to eight books.

From all of us at The Press and The Food Group, many thanks to the community members who helped bring the joy of books to Sheridan County kids this year.

And if you still need to find presents in the next few days, head to Sheridan Stationery and Ye Olde Book Knook. Give the gift of reading.

Author’s note: Watch the process of Season’s Readings from start to finish in our video at TheSheridanPress.com.