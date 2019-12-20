By Tom Coulter, Wyoming Tribune Eagle Via Wyoming News Exchange

CHEYENNE — Despite objections from Gov. Mark Gordon, lawmakers on the Joint Appropriations Committee approved a bill Thursday that would raise the salaries of the governor and the other four elected state officials beginning after the 2022 general election.

The bill would raise the governor’s salary from $105,000 to $150,000, while the other four officials — secretary of state, state auditor, state treasurer and superintendent of public instruction — would see their salaries jump from $92,000 to $120,000.

The bill’s approval, which marks the first raise for the five officials in nearly 20 years, comes a few days after Gordon issued a statement regarding the proposal, clarifying he didn’t suggest any sort of salary increase in his budget or anywhere else.

“On the contrary, I remain focused on providing appropriate compensation for state employees and ensuring our wages throughout state government are competitive,” Gordon said in the statement.

“We are early in the budget discussions, and this proposal would have to work its way through the legislature. I ran for governor to serve the people of Wyoming, not for the pay.”

Gordon’s current pay falls in the bottom 10 salaries for governors, according to USA Today rankings from this year.