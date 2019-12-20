Arvada-Clearmont High School boys basketball team lost the opening conference game of the season to Normative Services Inc. Academy Thursday afternoon, 49-54.

The Panthers entered the final quarter of play trailing 23-43. The Panthers made easy buckets and started the fourth quarter on a 12-3 run. AC kept the pressure on, slowly cutting into the lead. A 3-pointer off the glass by Parker Manor with just more than a minute left and a 3-pointer by Cameron Klatt cut the NSI lead to six and the game ended, 49-54.

Head coach Cameron Spade said it is never easy to lose at home, especially against a conference opponent. Cutting down a 20-point lead and ending on a positive note makes the loss a little easier.

The Panthers outscored NSI 26-11 in the four-quarter and had more points in the final quarter than the first three quarters combined.

Spade said the Panthers finally had the fast break offense working how he wanted. The Panthers worked on transitioning all week during practice. AC was scoring easy points right at the rim instead of having to work hard for the points, and that was the biggest difference between the fourth quarter and the rest of the game, Spade said.

The Panthers learned they can do what it takes to compete in a basketball game, and if the Panthers do not dig themselves in a 20-point hole, they have the ability to score on teams and build a lead, Spade said.

Turnovers created the 20-point for the Panthers, leading to easy points for NSI.

Spade said the fast break works when it is open, but if it is not the team needs to set up the offense. The Panthers were trying to force too many passes inside, leading to turnovers whether it was an intercepted pass or one that landed out of bounds.

AC looked a little panicky when they were faced with a press, Spade said, adding to turnover problems.

Making free throws was another area the Panthers struggled. The foul count was in the Panthers’ favor during the game, committing only one when NSI had committed its 10th foul in the first half. AC was in the bonus most of the second quarter and was 7-18 from the free-throw line in total.

Spade said he told the team during the week free throws were going to matter. In their three point victory over Midwest High School Dec. 14, the Panthers could have won the game by 10 or 15 points if the team made at least 50% of their free throws. Six more free throws Thursday night and AC would have won instead of lost.

The Panthers are now 1-2 on the season and 0-1 in conference. AC returns to conference play Jan. 4, hosting Ten Sleep High School. The girls team plays at 2 p.m., followed by the boys team at 3:30 p.m.