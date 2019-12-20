SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Thursday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 200 block Fort Road, 6:39 a.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Friday
• Medical, 200 block Fort Road, 6:39 a.m.
• Medical, 50 block West 12th Street, 1:14 p.m.
• Trauma, 600 block Michael Drive, 4:01
• Medical, 1400 block South Sheridan Avenue, 4:33 p.m.
• Medical, 200 block Wyoming Avenue, 7:58 p.m.
• Trauma, 100 block Connor Street, 9:40
• Medical, 50 block West 12th Street, 11:14 p.m.
SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Thursday
• No admissions or dismissals reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Thursday
• Removal of subject, Avoca Place, 12:41 a.m.
• Dog at large, Mydland Road, 1:13 a.m.
• Driving under suspension, North Main Street, 1:33 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Avon Street, 7:48 a.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 8:07 a.m.
• Assist agency, Strahan Parkway, 8:53
• Abandoned vehicle, Avoca Avenue, 11:03 a.m.
• Removal of subject, Broadway Street, 11:09 a.m.
• Drugs/possession, Broadway Street, 12:37 p.m.
• Animal incident, Davis Tee, 3:09 p.m.
• Trespass warning, Coffeen Avenue, 3:33 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Broadway Street, 3:44 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, East Colorado Street, 3:52 p.m.
• Accident, Fifth Street, 3:56 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Wyoming Avenue, 4:03 p.m.
• Fraud, West Loucks Street, 4:02 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Omarr Avenue, 4:10 p.m.
• Death investigation (natural causes), South Sheridan Avenue, 4:31 p.m.
• Theft cold, Wyoming Avenue, 4:35 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 6:36 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Big Horn Avenue, 7:29 p.m.
• Suicide attempt, Wyoming Avenue, 7:53 p.m.
• Trespass cold, Crook Street, 9:39 p.m.
• Driving under the influence, West 12th Street, 10:28 p.m.
• Welfare check, North Sheridan Avenue, 11 p.m.
• Domestic, North Main Street, 11:28 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Thursday
• Welfare check, Leopard Street, 10:15 a.m.
• Child abuse, Main Street, Dayton, 7:59 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Thursday
• Ronald W. Bamberger, 32, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation x2, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Daniel L. Brown, 42, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Sebastian M. Ehrler, 22, Sheridan, parole revocation, out of county court, arrested by SPD
• Sammi J. Morehead, 31, Sheridan, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystal form less than 3 grams, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Caleb A. Truman, 20, Sheridan, shoplifting less than $500, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 55
Female inmate count: 12
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 5
Number of releases for the previous day: 5