SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Thursday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 200 block Fort Road, 6:39 a.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Friday

• Medical, 200 block Fort Road, 6:39 a.m.

• Medical, 50 block West 12th Street, 1:14 p.m.

• Trauma, 600 block Michael Drive, 4:01

• Medical, 1400 block South Sheridan Avenue, 4:33 p.m.

• Medical, 200 block Wyoming Avenue, 7:58 p.m.

• Trauma, 100 block Connor Street, 9:40

• Medical, 50 block West 12th Street, 11:14 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Thursday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Thursday

• Removal of subject, Avoca Place, 12:41 a.m.

• Dog at large, Mydland Road, 1:13 a.m.

• Driving under suspension, North Main Street, 1:33 a.m.

• Citizen assist, Avon Street, 7:48 a.m.

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 8:07 a.m.

• Assist agency, Strahan Parkway, 8:53

• Abandoned vehicle, Avoca Avenue, 11:03 a.m.

• Removal of subject, Broadway Street, 11:09 a.m.

• Drugs/possession, Broadway Street, 12:37 p.m.

• Animal incident, Davis Tee, 3:09 p.m.

• Trespass warning, Coffeen Avenue, 3:33 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Broadway Street, 3:44 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, East Colorado Street, 3:52 p.m.

• Accident, Fifth Street, 3:56 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Wyoming Avenue, 4:03 p.m.

• Fraud, West Loucks Street, 4:02 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Omarr Avenue, 4:10 p.m.

• Death investigation (natural causes), South Sheridan Avenue, 4:31 p.m.

• Theft cold, Wyoming Avenue, 4:35 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 6:36 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Big Horn Avenue, 7:29 p.m.

• Suicide attempt, Wyoming Avenue, 7:53 p.m.

• Trespass cold, Crook Street, 9:39 p.m.

• Driving under the influence, West 12th Street, 10:28 p.m.

• Welfare check, North Sheridan Avenue, 11 p.m.

• Domestic, North Main Street, 11:28 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday

• Welfare check, Leopard Street, 10:15 a.m.

• Child abuse, Main Street, Dayton, 7:59 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Thursday

• Ronald W. Bamberger, 32, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation x2, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Daniel L. Brown, 42, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Sebastian M. Ehrler, 22, Sheridan, parole revocation, out of county court, arrested by SPD

• Sammi J. Morehead, 31, Sheridan, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystal form less than 3 grams, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Caleb A. Truman, 20, Sheridan, shoplifting less than $500, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 55

Female inmate count: 12

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 5

Number of releases for the previous day: 5