SHERIDAN — The Hub on Smith will present a watercolors class with Gail Sidletsky beginning in January.

The class will take place from Jan. 14 through Feb. 25 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The cost is a $25 suggested contribution for registered seniors and a $35 fee for others.

All levels of artist are welcome to participate in the class. A list of supplies will be provided when individuals sign up.

A maximum of 12 people may participate in the class. Those interested should sign up at the front desk of The Hub on Smith, located at 211 Smith St.