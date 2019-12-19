If you’re living and breathing in the U.S., you’ve likely heard that Wednesday’s news focused on the testimony, debate and vote in the U.S. House of Representatives regarding the impeachment of President Donald J. Trump.

Agree or not with the proceedings — and the reasons behind them — we’re all entitled to our opinions. As a student of politics, and a sometimes annoyingly curious human being, I tuned in to listen to the happenings of the U.S. House on Wednesday. While I, like many others, are ravenous consumers of news (online, in print, via podcasts, radio and other platforms), I do like to listen to the happenings of the day first-hand at times as well.

That way, I can filter the news I consume through my own opinions, impressions and understanding of the happenings of the day. I do this to gain a better understanding of what is happening and the merits behind each policy stance.

On Wednesday, Republicans defended President Trump and belittled and insulted Democrats. Democrats lobbed barbs over the aisle and accused the president of myriad wrongdoings. No new facts came to light — though to be fair, none were expected.

More than anything else, I learned that frustration with our elected leaders likely won’t end anytime soon.

The shouting from all sides of the political spectrum distracted from the substance of what was said. Both sides repeated party talking points and nearly all members of Congress (at the time this column was written) were expected to vote along those lines as well. Some on both sides strayed off topic, simply heightening tempers and blood pressures because they knew Wednesday’s proceedings would be recorded for history. Why not inflame emotions to grab some attention while you have the spotlight, right?

The example set does little to encourage civil discourse in our communities. These are trying times. Tensions run high and disagreements on issues and policies run deep and passionate. That holds true beyond the impeachment hearings currently underway. The rancor exists in nearly every debate on important public issues — gun control, health care, enfranchisement, climate, immigration, taxes, etc. Locally, issues like city government, public amenities, education funding, transparency and taxes rise to the forefront of debate.

Nearly each person I talk to expresses frustration with where we are and where we’re heading.

The lack of civility, leadership and courage embodied by so many elected officials stands in the middle of that frustration. It seems that trend will not shift any time soon.