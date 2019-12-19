RANCHESTER — The Sheridan County School District 1 board of trustees held its annual elections and received its fiscal year 2019 audit at its monthly meeting Tuesday.

Each of the board positions received a single nomination, and the board unanimously elected the members to keep their current positions for the upcoming year. Gary Reynolds will continue as chairperson, Carol Garber as vice chair, Karen Walters as treasurer and Penny Barkan as clerk.

The board also unanimously accepted its clean audit for fiscal year 2019.

Tongue River High School activities director Steve Hanson said all athletic programs have grown and the participation rate is now more than 80%. Hanson said the goal is to raise the participation rate to 90%.