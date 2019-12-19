SHERIDAN — Sheridan County Community Prevention Manager Ann Perkins said Sheridan County Prevention will be heavily promoting the new Wyoming Department of Health initiative to encourage teens to quit vaping by incorporating the My Life, My Quit campaign in middle schools and high schools in the coming weeks.

The free, online program is offered by WYDOH partner National Jewish Health, according to a WYDOH press release. The initiative comes in the wake of a series of reported lung injury cases associated with vaping and the results of the 2018 prevention needs assessment, which shows about 36% of high school students and 11% of middle school students in Wyoming currently vape.

The campaign website is tailored to teens with easy-to-understand information and a focus on physical health risks and the financial cost of vaping, Perkins said. Youth can text or chat online with counselors and develop a plan to quit. My Life, My Quit posters advertise that teens can save $600 per year by not vaping or using other tobacco products.

Counseling includes coaching sessions about ways to manage stress and navigate social situations where vaping and tobacco usage are common, according to the press release. Perkins said she encourages youth to reach out to their parents for support during the quitting process, but the service is confidential and doesn’t require parents to be informed.

Perkins said vaping products are readily available and accessible to youth. Even if a ban was enacted or legislation passed to prevent teens from obtaining the products, they still need support to quit and to understand why it’s important to avoid using tobacco products.