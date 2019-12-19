SHERIDAN — Many people who pass through the court system are required to complete a treatment program for violent behaviors and/or substance abuse while on probation. For some, treatment represents a pivotal moment to change course.

Two treatment centers in Sheridan — Northern Wyoming Mental Health Center and The Life House with Volunteers of America Northern Rockies — provide men and women with a place to begin rebuilding their lives — by choice or court order.

Wyoming circuit court and district court statistics aren’t delineated to show battery or domestic violence statistics specifically, but Sheridan County Circuit Court saw 91 cases for family violence, stalking or sexual assault protection orders in 2018.

This season, NWYMHC therapist Rachel Payne has been talking with her therapy groups about recognizing stress. It’s the ideal time to practice boundaries in stressful relationships and focus on connecting with people in a healthy way, Payne said. She often hears her men’s and women’s therapy group members ask, “Why didn’t we learn about this in high school?”

Tyler Vondall and Vincent Everett came from distinct backgrounds but found each other as brothers at The Life House. Facing challenges with anger and alcoholism brought them together in recovery, while maintaining a respect for their individual spirituality.

Clinical approach

Payne said most people who exhibit violent behaviors aren’t obligated to obtain treatment at NWYMHC until a court order or Wyoming Department of Family Services order. It’s rare for someone to come in and report their own violent behavior, she said.

With any intake, Payne is looking for buy-in from a client — a commitment to the time and energy their treatment will require.

In establishing patient history for a person with violent behaviors, it’s important for Payne to understand how long violence has been a part of their life. Did it start on the elementary school playground or arise after a particular life event? Is the behavior chronic or episodic? Is it a relationship issue or impulse control issue? And she’ll isolate where each of these overlap.

After the minimum required six months of treatment, Payne won’t allow her patients to move on from the program until she is confident they have learned skills to avoid resorting to violent behavior and have resolved issues that may have encouraged that behavior in the past. Her goal is to provide individuals with the self-confidence to lead a better life and safety for family and community.

“In substance use treatment, there’s a difference between sobriety and recovery,” Payne said. “Sobriety, you’re not using, which is a win, but recovery you have built a life outside of using. I see some similarity to that [with violent behaviors].”

Some people are confused by their own behavior, Payne said. Up until they were forced to confront their violent behaviors in court or treatment, aggressive actions have served a purpose and provided some sort of desired result in their life. Part of her job is to help individuals redefine that way of thinking, to understand that violence is an unacceptable way of fulfilling unmet needs. Feeling overwhelmed, disrespected or powerless isn’t justification for violence — targeting those feelings helps address core issues, she said.

When they start treatment, many people understand that their behavior was wrong but still justify their actions. Often, there’s a moment when clients realize they need to make an internal change, Payne said. Recognizable behavior changes are the first step to self-forgiveness and obtaining forgiveness from others, she said.

Recognizing individual threshold

In four years with the men’s treatment program, Payne said she has had fewer than five people return after successfully completing the program. When they walk out the door, she wants each person to believe they can and deserve to do better in life for themselves and others.

“It’s one thing to get a behavior change,” Payne said. “We want behavior to change, obviously…but I also hope there’s a change in how they see themselves, a change in how they see other people. I hope there ends up being — at a deeper level — a values change too.”

There is a negative ripple effect associated with family violence but a positive ripple effect connected to individual recovery, Payne said. When one person can make a change, it can benefit a larger group of people. Payne uses an anecdote from her father’s time in law enforcement in her clinical approach: There are no bad people, there are bad choices.

“If the people who walk in my door — if I see them as bad people, I can’t help them,” Payne said. “And if I can’t help them then I’m not helping their partner, I’m not helping their kids. I try to think of, I am helping one person with the intention of trying to help a much bigger system here.”

Payne said Wyoming’s “rub some dirt in it” and “pull yourself up by your boot straps” mentality is damaging, especially to men. Men who are taught that emotions are not acceptable are also shown that the only acceptable outlet for emotion is anger. This social setting neglects the reality that every human shares some similar emotions.

Part of therapy is teaching men how to cultivate environments with fewer triggers for anger and gaining immediate skills to take back into daily life after treatment. Simply understanding the physiological effects of anger to recognize a person’s individual threshold can be powerful, Payne said.

“You can have the best skills in the world but if you don’t know when and how to use them, they’re not very helpful,” Payne said.

With few mental health resources in Wyoming, there is a heavy burden on a small system. Equipping youth with skills about healthy relationships, consent and red flags for violent behaviors could act as a preventative tactic to relieve some of that burden, Payne said. Still, individuals have to believe they can improve, even with a violent past or family environment behind them.

In group therapy settings, Payne establishes her expectations with new group members and invites senior members to share their advice and wisdom. Payne said she has seen individuals do some of their most crucial work in a group setting, supported by other men.

Group support

Volunteers of America Northern Rockies is funded through the Wyoming Department of Health to provide 50 residential beds — 21 for women and 29 for men. At full capacity, VOANR houses 90 clients, including people who self-pay on a sliding scale based on income. Currently, there is a backlog of about 60 people seeking treatment in Sheridan, Director of Behavioral Health Kelly Buckingham said. The program has an 83% success rate.

Tyler Vondall, a client at The Life House, encountered problems with alcoholism after losing contact with his son. Vondall started drinking alcohol and using substances to cover up the pain of leaving his son. When he heard about the option to come to The Life House for treatment, he took the opportunity as a way to better his life.

Since arriving at the House, Vondall said treatment hasn’t been what he expected. He feels comfortable asking questions and sharing his experiences without judgement. Expectations for behavior and routine are constructive and helpful. He has come to realize that his problems lay within himself, not inside a bottle.

Vondall is focusing on reestablishing basic needs like shelter, employment and reincorporating his family after recovering from addiction. Until then, he has developed a family of brothers and clinicians within the House. He is getting to know himself again and starting to “unlock” his full potential, Vondall said.

He didn’t carry himself as an example for anyone before — he hid from his potential. Vondall said he is coming to realize that his strong, deep voice are parts of who he is as a leader. Getting to that point has required bearing the responsibility of his recovery and allowing clinicians to support him, he said.

Bond of brotherhood

Vincent Everett has struggled with alcohol, self-esteem and anger issues for about 30 years. Now in treatment, he has reconnected with his faith and sense of self.

Kelly Buckingham said VOANR is a faith-based organization, but they don’t discriminate about what kind of spiritual dedication a client favors. Buckingham said the House provides services based on the belief that a connection to a higher power leads to stronger recovery. Clients can elect to explore spirituality or participate in the Christian enhancement program or the Native American cultural program.

“We recognize that each individual has their own avenue to access their spirituality and that supports them,” Buckingham said.

The program is further built on the belief that addiction is a maladaptive coping mechanism for traumatic life experiences. Clients are required to spend 30 hours per week addressing their addiction.

Everett said in his own journey, he has begun to connect with his identity instead of turning to the bottle or the pipe — he’s no longer hiding behind the persona that was attached to his addiction. The bond he shares with others going through treatment is a support system he hasn’t experienced before.

“When you do that, you give a piece of yourself to all the brothers around you, so it strengthens us and then it gives other people an idea…to express yourself in front of a group of essentially 40 strangers that you’re just now meeting,” Vondall said.

Both men have learned that their challenges with addiction are similar to many others’. There are people who can listen and understand what they have been through, what they are trying to accomplish in treatment and what they hope to achieve in life after addiction.

Buckingham said staff attempts to develop a family setting in the House by creating stability, routine and a sense that both staff and clients are in their journeys together. Clients are provided with healthy options for recreation and down time as a way to practice constructing an environment they can replicate when they leave, she said.

“It’s about helping the clients realize that it’s more than just about them,” Buckingham said. “And that with support, you guys can be successful. Because when you’re in your addiction, you’re by yourself.”