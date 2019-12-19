SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Press has again partnered with Bank of the West to organize the Goodfellow Fund, which raises money for The Salvation Army to provide food and gifts for local families over the holidays.

This year, the goal is to raise $10,000. The funds will be used for food, clothing and toys, only. None of the money goes toward administration of the fund.

Those interested in contributing should mail donations to The Sheridan Press or drop them off at The Press office.

The mailing address for the fund is:

The Goodfellow Fund

c/o The Sheridan Press

P.O. Box 2006

Sheridan, WY 82801

If you want to drop off a donation, The Press office is located at 144 E. Grinnell Plaza in Sheridan.