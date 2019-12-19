SHERIDAN — Black Hills State University honored 179 graduates during the fall commencement ceremony Dec. 14.

Among those graduating were three students who list Sheridan as their hometown.

Brianna Kosma graduated with honors with an associate degree in general studies. Haley Madson graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor’s in elementary education. Jessica Ross, a University Scholar, graduated cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in corporate communication.

In total, degrees awarded included 13 master’s degrees, 147 bachelor’s degrees, and 19 associate degrees. Bachelor degree candidates who graduated with honors are noted by the following designations: Cum Laude, GPA 3.5 to 3.699; Magna Cum Laude, GPA of 3.7 to 3.899; and Summa Cum Laude, GPA of 3.9 or higher. Associate degree candidates who graduated with honors are noted by the following designations: with honor, GPA of 3.5 to 3.699; with high honor, GPA of 3.7 to 3.899; and with highest honor, GPA of 3.9 or higher.

Candidates graduating from the University Honors Program have met the highest standards of achievement, enrichment and service. University Honors Scholars are noted by one of three designations: Research Scholar, focusing on undergraduate research and creative scholarship; University Scholar, a four-year comprehensive honors program with an emphasis on undergraduate research and creative scholarship; and International Scholar, which requires a significant international experience in addition to the full curriculum.