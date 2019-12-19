SHERIDAN — A subdued blue mountain landscape of shadowed hills and silhouetted trees designed by Sheridan High School junior Kaylee Preston now covers the retractable concession stand door in the high school lobby.

AlphaGraphics, which installed the design, had been putting art up around the high school since the summer when principal Brent Leibach asked them if they could include any student work.

In response to Leibach’s request, AlphaGraphics reached out to art teacher Ashley Cooper and suggested that students design some of the pieces.

“Mr. Leibach’s been awesome because he’s been so supportive of us making the building a welcoming place and also giving us that autonomy to create stuff for the space,” Cooper said.

“And working with AlphaGraphics too — it’s one big happy family making cool stuff to put up in our building that everybody can see, and it’s awesome.”

Cooper asked the students in her photography 2 class to choose from among their designs, and the class selected Preston’s piece.

“I’m really happy that Kaylee’s design was chosen because she worked really hard on it and she did a great job,” Cooper said. “She had great vision for it.”

Preston sent her winning design to AlphaGraphics for initial feedback and began a back-and-forth collaboration to bring the piece to scale.

Preston decided on the style, which uses shaded color for depth, after experimenting during free time in class. Preston said she’s always loved the simplistic backdrop style and looked up tutorials to learn how to get it right.

Preston said she improved her Adobe Photoshop skills more than anything throughout the project. She designed much of it freehand in Photoshop, but she took the shape of the back ridge line from a photo she found and liked of the Wyoming wilderness.

The piece is made of a laminated vinyl that could bind to the metal door, be cut along the horizontal slots of the door and bend and remain protected from scratching. The vinyl came in two pieces, cut in half vertically.

A challenge for Preston, Cooper and the AlphaGraphics team was managing the large file size.

The file couldn’t fit in a PDF, which they use to print the vinyl, so they cut the file in two and printed it at 200%.

“That was hard. I spent a lot of time trying to figure that out,” Preston said. “It doesn’t look like it lost quality, but there was only one format I could use that kind of kept it crisp.”

Aside from school assignments, Preston had never created a project on request, which Cooper said makes an excellent practical experience, since that’s the way the art world works.

Cooper said that in addition to the practice working on a commissioned piece, a large-scale work that will remain up for a long time could be a major asset to a portfolio.

“My kids do some really cool stuff in the classroom, but I feel like sometimes they don’t get recognized for the stuff they do in the classroom, so I think it’s great that I can get their work out of the classroom and in the public,” Cooper said. “If they’re realizing that doing art as a profession is attainable, then I feel like I’m doing them a service.”

Cooper said she hopes having a successful first piece up where students can see the finished product will inspire other students to contribute ideas for future projects.

Students in another of Cooper’s classes are currently working on ideas for a design to go on an upstairs wall in the high school, which should be completed during the spring semester.

“I’m really proud of her and I’m happy with the way it looks, and I really feel like it’s going to help our building, make it a little more welcoming,” Cooper said.