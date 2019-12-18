Erin Butler is executive director of WYO Performing Arts and Education Center.

Happy holidays from the WYO Theater! As we close in on 2019 we reflect on what changes have occurred in the last 30 years of the WYO and what the next 30 could bring.

It was 1989 when the WYO reopened thanks to the grit and determination of a group of people who made it their mission to “Save the Wyo” (lower case “yo” as it was known then). The grand (re)opening of the WYO took place Nov. 10-18 and was coined, “Welcome WYO Week.” The chairman at the time was Kim Cannon and the board consisted of 15 hard working volunteers.

The week was a total celebration of live performing arts in a place created to unite people to enjoy those arts. The following years brought hardships and celebrations; tragedy and redemption; through it all the mission of the WYO endured and the heart that beats, pulsing from the love of the community has grown.

In the opening night program Kim Cannon wrote, “…This theater stands at the intersection of three undeniable forces; the historical significance of the theater as the centerpiece of Sheridan’s historic downtown district, the opportunities to build on the theater as a fulcrum of economic development, and a deep and abiding love of the performing arts in all their forms. Built originally in 1923, the theater has become a part of our being over the years. As we begin to celebrate our Centennial, let the WYO embody our sense of place and the strength of our commitment to our traditions and ourselves.”

The WYO has become not just a place for entertainment, but a place to be entertained, a place to gather and a place to reminisce. In a time when we as a nation are “more divided than ever” we offer the WYO as a space to unite our community. It’s a place where the Munsicks perform a continually sold-out “Family Christmas” concert to a community that loves them. It’s a place where Santa and Mrs. Claus can greet hundreds of stroll goers in one night. A place where local dancers can share the stage with a professional company. And a place where the WYO welcomes you.

As we make the big leap to 2020 the WYO will continue to serve the community, offering a place to gather and enjoy exceptional live entertainment while enjoying one another. The WYO continues to “embody our sense of place” and will remain your solid partner in the arts, to inspire, educate and entertain. Thank you for making the WYO what it is today. You are our values.