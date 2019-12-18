SHERIDAN — The Sheridan NA3HL Hawks won their final game of the NA3HL Showcase in overtime, defeating the New England Stars, 4-3.

Sheridan now sits one point behind the first-place team in the division and their performance in the Showcase helped gain exposure for many of its players.

The Hawks struck first against New England thanks to a goal by Blake Billings, but the Stars tied the game before the period ended. The Stars netted a goal between two goals by Hawks Anthony Fortin and Kolton Wright in the second period.

The Stars tied the game in the third period to force overtime. Wright scored the golden goal about a minute and a half into overtime to allow the Hawks to end the Showcase on a high note.

NA3HL plays 3v3 hockey in overtime and the Hawks have won three of the four overtime situations faced this season. Scheib said he will take his top three skaters over almost any other team’s top three in the NA3HL.

Scheib said the Hawks’ special teams hurt them in the game. The Hawks allowed two shorthanded goals — the Stars’ first two goals — something that should never happen in the game.

Overall, Scheib said he is happy with the performance of the Hawks over the past few days. Sheridan played four games in five days and won three of four. The Hawks defeated the Gillette Wild 7-1 Dec. 3 in Gillette and two days later defeated the New Ulm Steel 4-2 in the first game of the Showcase. Scheib was impressed how his players handled the travel and quick turnaround between games.

Billings said the win against Gillette helped spark the team heading into the showcase.

The win gives Sheridan 47 points on the season, while Bozeman and Great Falls lead the Frontier Division with 48 points.

“Anytime you can be in the top four of any division, it is awesome,” said Scheib. “Then to win the last game heading into Christmas break gave us a little confidence I think and make everything easier. Everyone is going to enjoy their Christmas breaks a little more now.”

Blake Billings said the team is ready to have some time off to hang out with family and friends before returning to the rest of the season.

Sheridan has placed itself in a good position to earn home ice advantage for the NA3HL playoffs.

The top two teams in the division at the season’s end earn home ice advantage.

Billings said the Hawks need to continue to work hard and stay focused heading into the final portion of the season.

The NA3HL Showcase was played at the Super Rink in Blaine, Minnesota, where eight rinks are housed in the complex. Billings said it was a great atmosphere to play in. It was hard to not get distracted, though, because of teams and games happening around the Hawks at all times.

Every NA3HL team attended the Showcase and played three games. Scouts attended the showcase from each of the North American Hockey League team and some from NCAA Schools.

Scheib said the Hawks’ strong performances allowed players to catch scouts’ attention. Multiple players talked with scouts and some received calls from organizations. Justin Schwartzmiller received a call from an NAHL team, the Alaska Icedogs, and will head to Fairbanks to practice with the team.

Billings said the team received good exposure at the Showcase, which is helpful because scouts do not travel to Wyoming as often as other places in the league.

The Hawks will have a short Christmas break, with the players returning to the ice Jan. 31 to face the Gillette Wild in a New Year’s Eve game. The puck drops at 8 p.m.