SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Tuesday

• Activated fire alarm, 1800 block Fort Road, 1:30 a.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

• RMA assist, Country Estates Drive, 9:30 a.m.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Tuesday

• Reports not available at press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Tuesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Monday

• Burglar alarm, North Main Street, 12:18 a.m.

• Welfare check, North Main Street, 12:21 a.m.

• Juvenile out of control, Mydland Road, 7:28 a.m.

• Open door, Coffeen Avenue, 7:42 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, Highland Avenue, 8:45 a.m.

• Fraud, Frank Street, 10:11 a.m.

• Animal welfare, North Main Street, 10:50 a.m.

• Fraud, Emerson Street, 11:23 a.m.

• Civil dispute, Smith Street, 11:38 a.m.

• Dog at large, Sheridan Avenue, 11:40 a.m.

• Accident, Brundage Lane, 12:04 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Warren Avenue, 12:25 p.m.

• Removal of subject, Sugarland Drive, 1:13 p.m.

• Verbal dispute, Long Drive, 2:20 p.m.

• Dog at large, Fifth Street, 2:27 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Sixth Street, 3:35 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, West Seventh Street, 3:47 p.m.

• Court/violation, Coffeen Avenue, 4:07 p.m.

• Animal found, Avoca Place, 4:20 p.m.

• Barking dog, West Loucks Street, 4:27 p.m.

• Careless driver, no location reported, 5:05 p.m.

• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 5:14 p.m.

• Accident, North Main Street, 6:05 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, no location reported, 6:16 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, West Seventh Street, 7:14 p.m.

• Found property, Coffeen Avenue, 7:17 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 8:08 p.m.

• Medical, West 12th Street, 8:09 p.m.

• Bar check, Coffeen Avenue, 8:29 p.m.

• Driving under suspension, Coffeen Avenue, 8:31 p.m.

• Interference, Coffeen Avenue, 11:23 p.m.

Tuesday

• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 2:18 a.m.

• Burglary cold, Long Drive, 4:44 a.m.

• Citizen assist, Long Drive, 5:57 a.m.

• Found property, West 12th Street, 8:05 a.m.

• Court/violation, Wyoming Avenue, 8:54 a.m.

• Driving under suspension, Coffeen Avenue, 10:51 a.m.

• Accident, South Main Street, 11:03 a.m.

• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 11:21 a.m.

• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 11:32 a.m.

• Theft cold, Big Horn Avenue, 11:59 a.m.

• Welfare check, Lewis Street, 12:46 p.m.

• Accident delayed, Shirley Cove, 1:23 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Broadway Street, 1:36 p.m.

• Warrant service, West Alger Avenue, 2:55 p.m.

• Warrant service, East Ridge Road, 3:05 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 3:55 p.m.

• Assault simple, West Fifth Street, 4:23 p.m.

• Warrant service, Coffeen Avenue, 4:12 p.m.

• Welfare check, Dow Street, 4:36 p.m.

• Citizen assist, York Circle, 4:47 p.m.

• Vandalism cold, East Burkitt Street, 5:06 p.m.

• Warrant service, Dana Avenue, 5:26 p.m.

• DUI, West 12th Street, 7:39 p.m.

• Verbal dispute, Delphi Avenue, 8:01 p.m.

• Hit and run, East Brundage Street, 8:17 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:52 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

• No reports available at press time.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Tuesday

• James O. Malles, 21, Sheridan, cruelty to animals, district court, arrested by SCSO

• Randi D. Owen, 23, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Emma D. Scherry, 28, Big Horn, driving under suspension, DUI, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Marcus A. Stewart, 31, Dayton, contempt of court/bench warrant, out of county court, arrested by SPD

• Brandon J. Sutphin, 30, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, possession of a controlled substance plant form, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Justin L. Wesnitzer, 39, Sheridan, violate family protection order, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 54

Female inmate count: 11

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 6

Number of releases for the previous day: 6