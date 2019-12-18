TRVCC to host Ugly Sweater 5k

RANCHESTER — Tongue River Valley Community Center will host an Ugly Sweater 5k at 10 a.m. Saturday. The entry fee is $5 per person for early registration and $10 on race day, or a donated toy for Toys for Tots.

The race is part of the TRVCC’s winter 5k series, which will continue through March.

For additional information, see trvcc.org.

TRVCC is located at 125 Dayton St. in Ranchester.

Solstice concert to feature Sarah Sample

SHERIDAN — A winter solstice celebration featuring Sarah Sample will take place Saturday from 7-9:30 p.m. at Soul Revival Studio.

The concert will include members of The Two Tracks. The show will feature a mix of originals and holiday classics. Tickets for the show cost $15 per person and are available at sheridanwintersolstice.eventbrite.com.

Soul Revival Studio is located above the Green Boomerang Thrift Store at 226 N. Main St.

Bonafide organizes open house

SHERIDAN — A holiday open house will take place at the new Community Commissary Kitchen from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

The event will include a Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting, hot cocoa and cider, coffee, holiday bites and more.

The event will take place at the kitchen, also home to Bonafide Food Truck and Catering, located at 2667 W. Loucks St.

Glass to sign copies of book

SHERIDAN — Jefferson Glass will sign copies of his book “Reshaw: The Life and Times of John Baptiste Richard, Extraordinary Entrepreneur and Scoundrel of the Western Frontier” on Saturday from 1-3 p.m.

Glass won the Wyoming Historical Society Book Award and the Western Writers of America Best First Nonfiction Book Spur Award.

The event will take place at Sheridan Stationery, Books and Gallery is located at 206 N. Main St.