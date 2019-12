DAYTON — Residents of the Tongue River Valley will celebrate the holiday season with caroling, chili and Santa.

At 5 p.m. Sunday, stop by the Gallery on Main to hitch a ride on the Tongue River Valley Community Center bus or a hay wagon to enjoy a tour of Christmas lights around Dayton.

Carolers will entertain attendees and complimentary chili and cocoa will be offered.

For additional information, contact Gallery on Main at 307-655-2221. Gallery on Main is located at 110 W. Third Ave. in Dayton.