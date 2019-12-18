SHERIDAN — This year, Bighorn Audubon members will take to the roads and byways to count birds.

Locally the group has more than 60 individuals who will begin counting birds early in the morning of Dec. 22 for the Sheridan annual Christmas Bird Count, and again on Dec. 28 for the Story/Big Horn annual Christmas Bird Count.

The Christmas Bird Count is the world’s longest-running wildlife census, which contributes invaluable data to bird population research.

This year, the Audubon Christmas Bird Count will mobilize nearly 80,000 volunteer bird counters in more than 2,600 locations across the United States, Canada, the Caribbean and Latin America. The Audubon Christmas Bird Count utilizes the power of volunteers to track the health of bird populations at a scale that scientists could never accomplish alone. Data compiled in Sheridan, Story and Big Horn will record every individual bird and bird species seen in a specified area, contributing to a vast community science network that continues a tradition stretching back 120 years.

The Christmas Bird Count is a great tradition and opportunity for everyone to be a part of 120 years of ongoing work that provides valuable scientific data from skilled bird observers. The 12 decades of data collected by participants continue to contribute to one of only two large existing pools of information notifying ornithologists and conservation biologists about what conservation action is required to protect birds and the places they need.

When combined with other surveys such as the Breeding Bird Survey, Audubon’s Christmas Bird Count provides a picture of how the continent’s bird populations have changed in time and space over the past hundred years. The long-term perspective is vital for conservationists. It informs strategies to protect birds and their habitat, and helps identify environmental issues with implications for people as well.

Birders can be hazardous, often leaving car doors open, traveling at slow rates of speed and pulling over to the side of the road to identify a bird. So, organizers ask that travelers look for these dedicated birders in coming weeks and exercise caution.

For additional information, contact Jackie Canterbury at jackie.canterbury@gmail.com.