BANNER — A tour held in remembrance of the 153rd anniversary of the Fetterman Battle will take place at Fort Phil Kearny State Historic Site beginning at 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

The day’s events begin with a Fetterman Battle Talk at Kearny Hall followed by a weapon demonstration at Fort Phil Kearny. A guided tour of the battle site begins at noon. This event is free to the public.

The talk, demonstration and tour will be provided by Bob Wilson of Kearny’s Frontier Regulars.

The fight occurred Dec. 21, 1866, between the United States 18th Infantry 2nd Cavalry Regiments and members of the Lakota (Sioux), Northern Cheyenne and Northern Arapahoe Native American Nations. At that time, the battle marked the largest defeat of U.S. forces in the Northern-Plains Territories.

The presentation will cover the skirmish between Native Americans and soldiers from Fort Phil Kearny on Dec. 6, 1866, that preceded the Fetterman Massacre on Dec. 21. All ages are welcome to the event and there will be costumed representations of frontier soldiers.

Visitors are reminded to dress appropriately for the weather and expect wind at the battlefield. Site fees have been waived for all visitors for the anniversary tour.

Fort Phil Kearny State History Site is located at 528 Wagon Box Road in Banner. For more information call 307-684-7629 or email the superintendent at misty.stoll@wyo.gov.