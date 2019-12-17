Five Sheridan bowlers compete in Forsyth

SHERIDAN — The Double Nickel Scratch Bowling Association hosted a tournament Dec. 15 in Forsyth, Montana.

Mike Scheppele from Billings, Montana, took home first place, defeating Robert Brown of Wapiti 245-235 in match play.

Sheridan natives Ken Carcich, Craig Nickel, Walt Niemi, Will Powers and Steve Kennedy competed in the tournament.

The next tournament will be hosted in Sheridan at Cloud Peak Lanes Jan. 19. There will be extra $10 in the tournament with the proceeds going to support a youth scholarship in Sheridan.

If any bowlers are planning on attending the next tournament, please contact Dale Matthaes at 406-652-3104 or email at dalematthaes@gmail.com to reserve your place in the tournament.

Broncs swim in Gillette Relays

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School boys swim team competed at the Gillette Relays Friday and finished fifth as a team.

The 800-yard freestyle relay team of Thomas Yates, Bryson Shosten, Issac Otto and Coleman Hanchett finished fourth in the event.

The relay team of Yates, Aiden Milne, Shosten and Jarret Thompson finished fourth in the 200-yard backstroke relay.

The relay team of Otto, Tobey Green, Shosten and Ben Patten finished fifth in the 400-yard freestyle relay.

On Saturday, the Broncs competed in the boys pentathlon consisting of 100-yard freestyle, 100-yard backstroke, 100-yard breaststroke, 100-yard butterfly stroke and a 50-yard freestyle stroke. Yates was the top finisher for the Broncs at 17th with a time of 4:35.59. Also finishing in the top half of the 105 competitors was Otto in 19th place with a time of 4:37.94 and Shosten in 29th place with a time of 4:47.22

Hawks lose to St. Louis

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan NA3HL Hawks lost to the St. Louis Jr. Blues 5-2 Monday in the Hawks’ second game of the NA3HL Showcase.

St. Louis took a 3-0 lead in the first period. Logan Syrup and Blake Billings scored a goal in the second period with a St. Louis goal between them. St Louis added one more goal in the final period to earn the win.

James Downie was in the net for the Hawks, saving 24 shots.