SHERIDAN — At the junior college level, basketball teams often ask young players to contribute right away in their careers.

It’s no different for the Sheridan College Lady Generals basketball team. After the first semester, the Lady Generals have 10 freshmen on a roster of 14 players.

The young players had a few months before the season started to learn a new system, go through conditioning to be ready to play at the college level and build chemistry with one another.

Freshman Pi’ilani Tupou did not train with the basketball team to start the year because she was focusing on the sport SC recruited her to play — volleyball.

Tupou joined the basketball team after the season started and was needed immediately.

Head coach Ryan Davis said injuries and players not returning to the program left the Lady Generals low in numbers. At one point, the Lady Generals had four injured players.

Tupou barely had a chance to learn the offense before she was called into action. Tupou said the hardest part of the transition for her was learning the system and getting back into basketball shape.

Davis said he called Tupou to action not only because the Lady Generals needed another post player but also to help Tupou progress as an athlete.

“When you get out there and you just get thrown into the fire, I think that is when you get better. It is just really the only way,” Davis said. “You get better in practice but there is a limit to that.”

Davis said it is hard for players to improve when they are not gaining game experience on the court. As Tupou gained more court time, she became more comfortable with the offense. It is the same process the rest of the freshman had to go through, just at an accelerated pace because of Tupou’s late start to the season.

Tupou has made an immediate impact for the Lady Generals in her presence on and off the court.

“I do not think there is any way that she has affected us negatively, everything has been a positive,” Davis said.

Davis said the athleticism, physicality and length allowed Tupou to immediately become a strong rebounder and defender. Outside of her physical attributes, Tupou brings the right attitude and energy to the team.

Davis said Tupou has a bubbly personality, similar to fellow teammate sophomore Siteri Vodo-Raova. Both players build up their teammates and people naturally flock to them.

Tupou said she had already met most of the players prior to joining the team in classes and around campus. She interacted well with the other players before deciding to play basketball, allowing her to easily transition in with the team.

Tupou is a native of Kona, Hawaii, and played basketball all four years of high school. She played in the highest division of basketball for the state and helped the team earn a fourth-place finish.

Tupou arrived in Sheridan in the fall on a volleyball scholarship and played for the volleyball team.

Tupou and Davis first met during August when she first moved to Sheridan College and began volleyball practice

“The first day that I saw her, I immediately thought she looked like a basketball player,” Davis said.

Tupou said she and Davis joked about her joining the basketball team after volleyball was over. Davis said he told Tupou to talk to him after volleyball season.

After one of the home games early in the season, Tupou said she decided she wanted to play and approached Davis. She was at practice the next day.

Davis said he approached SC head volleyball coach Casey Quiggle about the switch.

Quiggle said Tupou was recruited out of high school for basketball as well and the current plan is Tupou will continue to play volleyball as well.

Tupou said she always loved basketball and her parents encouraged her to see if she could walk onto a basketball team.

Tupou and the rest of the Lady Generals are home on Christmas break and return to campus Jan. 1. Sheridan College does not return to class until Jan. 20, giving the team three weeks to focus on basketball only and hopefully give Tupou a chance to fully grasp the Lady Generals’ system.

SC hosts Williston State College 4 p.m. Jan. 4.