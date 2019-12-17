SHERIDAN — Kanye West plans to move his billion-dollar shoe company Yeezy’s prototype manufacturing facility to the former Cody Labs building in Cody.

The city of Cody Planning and Zoning Board will review an application to add a modular structure to the building site on Road 2AB this week.

“We do have an application that we are in the process of reviewing to convert the former Cody Labs Warehouse on Road 2AB into a prototype manufacturing facility,” Todd Stowell, city planner for the City of Cody said. “Shoe design and prototype stuff is what this facility will be used for.”

No matter the business owner, the process is the same for anyone seeking to grow a business in the area.

“Effectively, the way it works is because this is an existing building, there is really pretty minimal review at the city, other than making sure it meets applicable building codes, parking,” Stowell said. “In this case, (Yeezy) is proposing a temporary modular building for a break room, and to meet building code, they need another restroom.

There will be an additional amount of office space in there, and really, we are just reviewing the modular and the parking in the review that is going to our Planning and Zoning Board.”

Stowell said that the staff recommendation is to approve the application Tuesday.

Earlier this year, Cody Laboratories announced the closure of its generic prescription pain medication production plan in Cody, leaving around 80 employees at its Cody Labs without work.

West, who spoke at the 2019 Fast Company Innovation Festival in November, said the goal is to move Yeezy production to America within two years. Stowell said he did not know if or how many jobs the move might bring to the area.

“We moved the headquarters to Cody, Wyoming,” West said in an Uncensored and Uncut video of the festival posted on YouTube Nov. 7. “We have a 4,000 acre ranch and a couple other properties out there, we are gonna be farming and going seed to sow and have our own cotton hydroponic farm, our own hemp farm and our own wheat farm so we can see every element. We are getting into how we can have less impact with our dyes, because our color is a big signature of the brand, but dyeing is one of the main things that is affecting the planet.”

Yeezy is a multi-billion dollar brand that did $1.5 billion in sales last year, and is wholly owned by West, according to writer Mark Wilson, who interviewed West at the festival.

Together with sneaker icon Steven Smith who worked for New Balance, Reebok and now Yeezy, West said he plans to move all his production to America — with a large part of it to happen in Wyoming.

“Yeezy is the Apple of apparel,” West said. “There hasn’t been an Apple of apparel. … We are being responsible from A to Z, bringing, within the next two years, our goal is to bring the manufacturing back to America … also to present jobs for people back here.”

“People thought he was blowing smoke when he said that … bringing manufacturing back to the U.S.,” Smith said, pulling a gray slip on shoe, similar to a Croc, out of a bag. “I got off the plane last night and these are the future of Yeezy. They were made in Atlanta. We are going to bring jobs back here, and we are going to make Yeezy here in America. This is revolution.”

Jason Kintzker, CEO of LifeKey and Wyoming Business Council board member, has called the move the “biggest Wyoming economic development story happening now.”

“If you don’t know, start Googling, because it’s going to change Park County’s workforce and could potentially change their economy,” Kintzler said. “Adidas has just posted 12 jobs and they’re not low-level manufacturing, they’re highly skilled, perceptually well paid positions. And, I’m told there are Adidas employees here in the state already. Yes, one of the world’s largest brands opening up design/production in Cody, Wyoming, thanks to Kayne West and his newfound love of Wyoming.”

Aside from Yeezy, West may be planning to build an amphitheater on his ranch, formerly Monster Lake outside of Cody. According to Sarah Beckwith, public affairs with BLM Wyoming Wind River/Bighorn Basin District, there will be no impacts to public access from West’s Monster Lake Ranch.

“All BLM-managed public land around the ranch is accessible to the public,” Beckwith said.

West has purchased more than one property on the other side of the Bighorns: He reportedly purchased Monster Lake Ranch for $14 million, and also bought the $14.5 million, 6,713-acre Bighorn Mountain Ranch near Greybull, according to the Observer.

Beckwith said the Worland Field Office has not yet communicated with a representative for West about what land was purchased near Greybull, but that her office is not aware of any changes in access to the national forest or BLM-managed public lands in that area either.

Sara Evans Kirol, public affairs officer with the Bighorn National Forest, said that her office doesn’t know much at this point about West’s purchase near Greybull, but that there was no public access through that property with the previous owners.

Bighorn Mountain Guides Owner Nicholas Flores said that if West’s move brings economic development to the area, or brings in tourists, his business survives off of tourism.

“I am not opposed to tourists in the summertime, because my guide service services off of tourism,” Flores said. “So if it brings more tourists during the tourist season, I’m OK with that. I would like to take Kanye out climbing. I think that could be fun,I have never had a famous client.”