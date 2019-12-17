SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Monday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist canceled, North Main Street and East 12th Street, 8:10 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Monday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Monday

• Medical, Mountain Shadows Boulevard, 12:15 a.m.

• Trauma, N. Main Street, 12:27 a.m.

• Medical, Huntington St., 6:17 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 12:22 p.m.

• Medical, Sugarland Drive, 1:35 p.m.

• Trauma, Clarendon Street, 2:23 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 4:46 p.m.

• Medical, Fort Road, 5:09 p.m.

• Medical, W. Fifth Street, 6 p.m.

• Trauma, North Jefferson Street, 6:29 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Monday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Monday

• No reports available at press time.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

• No calls reported.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Monday

• Iron J. BlackWolf, 60, Lamedeer, Montana, interference with officer, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Michael J. Hanway, 56, Riverton, vehicle registration required, compulsory auto insurance, interference with officer, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, out of county court, arrested by SPD

• Emory A. Jarrell, 36, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 54

Female inmate count: 11

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 1

Number of releases for the previous day: 9