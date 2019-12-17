WYO to host happy hour at the Lotus Cafe

SHERIDAN — WYO Performing Arts and Education Center will host happy hour at the Lotus Cafe from 4:30-7 p.m. Thursday.

The event will feature 3 French Hens — Pat Tomsovic, Nancy Phillips and Barb Downing — along with The Sudans, which includes Suzie Hills, Dan Hill, Dan Burgess and Lisa Roberts.

All are welcome to come enjoy some holiday cheer.

Tickets for the event cost $15 per person and are available at the WYO box office, online at wyotheater.com or by phone at 307-672-9084.

The event will take place in the Mars Theater, located at the WYO Performing Arts Center at 42 N. Main St.

Trail End to offer ‘Christmas Eve with the Kendricks’

SHERIDAN — Trail End State Historic Site will host candlelight tours of Kendrick mansion from 5-8 p.m. both Friday and Saturday.

The event is a fundraiser to benefit the Trail End Guilds in partnership with the Civic Theater Guild and is recommended for ages 8 and older.

Attendees will tour the mansion and watch live actors perform a play that unfolds room by room. The characters and script are based on real people, including family members and staff of the Kendricks.

Tickets for the event cost $10 per person and are available at Kendrick mansion or by phone at 307-674-4589.

Participants must be able to climb stairs. Unlike the holiday open house, the tours this weekend will only include 10 people per group.

Those planning to participate must purchase tickets in advance.

For more information, call 307-674-4589.

Trail End State Historic Site is located at 400 Clarendon Ave.

Valentine to read holiday poetry

SHERIDAN — Christine Valentine will read pieces of holiday poetry Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at Sheridan Stationery, Books and Gallery.

Her book, “Falling into blue,” will be available for signing.

Sheridan Stationery, Books and Gallery is located 206 N. Main St.

Riddle’s to host Business After Hours

SHERIDAN — Riddle’s Jewelry will host this month’s Business After Hours event from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday.

The event allows participants to network and learn about the host business. Food will also be served. The event is free and open to the public.

For more information, call 307-672-2485.

Riddle’s Jewelry is located at 145 N. Main St.