SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Press has released early-bird ticket packages to FAB Women’s Conference 2020.

FAB — “for, about and by” women — is a day-long conference that gives women the opportunity to learn from, network with and celebrate each other. Presented by The Press, the eighth annual event will be held April 3 at Sheridan College and headlined by the acclaimed poet Sarah Kay, who is known for her dynamic, powerful, earnest TED talks.

“FAB tickets make great gifts over the holidays,” said Sheridan Press Publisher Kristen Czaban. “Every woman, no matter her age or her interests, will find something inspiring in the conference.”

Early-bird ticket packages cost $85 per person and include access to the entire day of events: the FAB Woman of the Year lunch and lunchtime performance, educational seminars, creative workshops, networking events and the keynote. The full schedule will be announced at a later date. Follow the FAB Women’s Conference page on Facebook for the latest updates.

The ticket packages are available through Dec. 25 online, by calling 307-672-2431 or by visiting The Press at 144 Grinnell Plaza. Full-price tickets, including a la carte options, will be released in January.

Early sponsors of FAB Women’s Conference 2020 include Homer A. and Mildred S. Scott Foundation, Kennon, Sheridan College, EMIT, First Federal Bank and Trust, Sheridan Memorial Hospital, Jacomien Mars, Anne Pendergast and Welcome Market Hall. Sponsorships are still available; email kristen.czaban@thesheridanpress.com for details.