RANCHESTER — Tongue River Valley Community Center will host an Ugly Sweater 5k at 10 a.m. Saturday.

The entry fee is $5 per person for early registration and $10 on race day, or a donated toy for Toys for Tots.

The race is part of the TRVCC’s winter 5k series, which will continue through March.

For additional information, see trvcc.org.

TRVCC is located at 125 Dayton St. in Ranchester.