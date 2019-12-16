Hawks defeat two on road

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan NA3HL Hawks defeated the Gillette Wild 7-1 Friday in Gillette.

Justin Schwartzmiller scored a goal in the first period to give the Hawks a 1-0 lead after the opening period. Kolton Wright, Schwartzmiller and Anthony Fortin scored in the second period. Logan Syrup, Stepan Ruta and Blake Billings each scored a goal in the third period and Gillette netted a goal late in the game. James Downie was in goal for the Hawks, saving 16 shots.

The Hawks first opponent in the NA3HL Showcase was the New Ulm Steel. Schwartzmiller scored the only goal in the opening period and was followed by Alex Kesler and Billings in the second period. New Ulm scored in the late in the second period to bring the score to 3-1. Late in the third period, New Ulm scored a goal cutting the lead to one but an empty net goal by Wright in the final minute iced the game for the Hawks.

The Hawks face the St Louis Jr. Blues 3 p.m. Monday for their second game of the Showcase.

Broncs start season with three wins

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School boys basketball team won its first three games of the season.

Sheridan defeated Rock Springs Thursday 57-51, with Gus Wright leading the team with 21 points followed by Sam Lecholat with 19 points and 12 rebounds.

The Broncs defeated Kelly Walsh High School 75-63 Friday. Wright had 23 points and three assists to lead the Broncs with Lecholat pitching in 20 points and nine rebounds.

Sheridan defeated Green River High School 67-43 Saturday. Wright had 25 points and 11 rebounds in the game. Lecholat had 18 points and 14 rebounds in the game.

The Broncs will travel to Billings, Montana, Friday to face Billings Skyview High School at 7 p.m.

Lady Broncs lose first three

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School girls basketball team lost its first three games of the season.

Sheridan lost to Green River High School 61-42, Annie Mitzel led the team with nine points.

The Lady Broncs lost to Rock Springs High School 57-37 and were led by Mitzel with 13 points.

Sheridan lost to Kelly Walsh High School 60-34 Saturday with Mitzel leading the team with 12 points.

The Lady Broncs will host Billings Skyview High School 7 p.m. Friday.

Sheridan wrestling competes on road

SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School wrestling had athletes competing in tournaments held in Powell and Rapid City, South Dakota.

In Rapid City, Reese Osborne took fifth place in the 132-pound weight class and Hunter Goodwin took fourth in the 138-pound weight class.

The Broncs had multiple top finishes in the tournament held in Powell. Toni Rosalez, Aiden Seocher and Deeds Kirschner took fourth place. Dawson Goss, Gabe Bland and Chay Bales finished in third place. Jerek Ferguson finished second while Jim Strobbe won his weight class. The Broncs retake the mat in Worland Dec. 20-21 to participate in the Worland Duals.

Eagles take third in Upton

DAYTON — The Tongue River High School boys basketball took third place at the Upton Invitational.

The Eagles defeated Hulett 80-35 in the first game Friday and three players with double-digit scoring. Later in the day the Eagles lost to Sundance, 68-35. Nick Summers led the team with 16 points.

The Eagle concluded the tournament Saturday by defeating Riverside 56-13 and had a 43-2 halftime lead. Summers was voted to the All-Tournament team.

The Eagles will participate in the Foothill Tournament in Cowley and Ethete Dec. 20-21.

Lady Eagles finish third in Upton

DAYTON — The Tongue River girls basketball team went 2-1 in the opening tournament.

The Lady Eagles defeated Arvada-Clearmont High School 43-18 in the first game on Friday. A 21-2 run in the third quarter gave the Lady Eagles the advantage. Kalie Bocek and Lindsey Trischler led the team with nine points each.

The Lady Eagles lost to Upton High School 42-34 in the second game on Friday. Carleigh Reish led the team with nine points.

TR defeated Hulett High School 52-30 Saturday with Katie Kalasinsky leading the team with 14 points.

The Lady Eagles will participate in the Foothill Tournament in Cowley and Ethete Dec. 20-21.

Rams end weekend with win

BIG HORN — Big Horn High School boys basketball team was 1-2 in the first weekend of play at the tournament hosted in Wright and Glenrock.

The Rams lost to Thermopolis High School on Friday 53-47 and were led by Carson Bates with 12 points.

The Rams lost to Rocky Mountain High School 68-51 on Friday and were led by Quinn McCafferty with 11 points.

Big Horn ended the weekend with a win against Niobrara High School on Saturday. McCafferty and Phillips had 12 points to lead the Rams. The Rams will participate in the Foothill Tournament in Cowley and Ethete Dec. 20-21.

Lady Rams lose first three

BIG HORN — The Big Horn Girls basketball team its first three games of the season at the tournament hosted in Glenrock and Wright.

The Lady Rams lost to Niobrara High School Friday 46-32. Courtney Wallach led the team with 13 points. BHHS lost to Rock Mountain High School 52-23 Saturday with Wallach leading the team with nine points.

BHHS ended the tournament with a 26-23 loss to Kaycee High School. Wallach led the Lady Rams with eight points.

The Lady Rams will participate in the Foothill Tournament in Cowley and Ethete Dec. 20-21.

Lady Panthers finish sixth at Upton

CLEARMONT — Arvada-Clearmont High School girls basketball team went 1-2 and finished in sixth place at the Upton Tournament.

The Lady Panthers Lost to Tongue River High School Friday 43-18. McKenna Auzqui had 14 points to led the team.

AC bounced back and defeated Midwest High School 47-25 with Auzqui leading the team with 21 points.

The Lady Panther lost to Sundance on Saturday 46-35. Ashlynn Fennema had 16 points to led the Lady Panthers.

The Lady Panther do not return to action until Jan. 4 when they host Ten Sleep High School.

Panthers end on high note

CLEARMONT — The Arvada-Clearmont High School boys basketball team went 1-2 in the Upton Tournament.

The Panthers lost to Sundance 56-38 Friday. Parker Manor had 13 points followed by Cameron Klatt with 11 points.

AC lost to Hulett 63-30 and was led by Manor with 10 points.

The Panthers ended the tournament on a high note, defeating Midwest 34-31. Manor had 11 points in the game.

The Panthers will face Normative Services Inc. Academy 3:30 p.m. Thursday.